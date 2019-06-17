Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers have known this moment was coming since the season trailer when Khloe could be seen shouting, "Liar!" at her phone. Presumably she was on the phone with her baby's father Tristan Thompson after learning that he allegedly cheated on her with one of her sister's friends, Jordyn Woods. Viewers will get the full story in the two-part season finale beginning June 23, when Khloe learns of the alleged Tristan and Jordyn cheating rumors.

At the end of the June 16 episode, a teaser trailer hinted at the drama to come. Shots of Khloe crying were shown while a call from a friend relayed the alleged information. "I don’t even know if I should tell you this," the voice said (E! News reported that it was longtime Kardashian friend Larsa Pippen who called.) "Tristan and Jordan were all over each other last night."

Meanwhile, another voiceover in the trailer claimed that "Jordyn said that they did make out." And Kylie Jenner, Jordyn's former BFF, was shown saying, "When in affects my family, that's when it's a problem."

The aforementioned E! News article contains a slightly longer promo that also shows Kim claiming that "Tristan admitted it," and Khloe lamenting about it allegedly being Jordyn that Tristan allegedly cheated with. "I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that's who she was," Khloe said.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

(Bustle previously reached out to reps for Jordyn, Khloe, and Tristan for comment, but did not hear back. Jordyn later said in an interview that there was allegedly "never anything intimate" between them. Tristan initially tweeted, "FAKE NEWS" about the cheating report, but later deleted the tweet and has not said anything publicly since.)

In the extended trailer, Khloe said during a confessional, "It just sucks it has to be so public." She has had a lot of her private struggles broadcast in the public eye since KUWTK started, but this one seems especially painful since it involves her baby's father and a friend. Because of the sensitive nature of the following episode, Khloe tweeted that she will not be live-tweeting the episode as she usually does. "Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys," she said in response to a fan who tweeted, "OMG! I’m dreading this next episode for you @khloekardashian."

Her account is usually known for her honest reactions and hilarious responses to moments from the show, but this situation seems to still be a little too raw for Khloe to want to comment publicly on it. She seemed to feel the need to apologize for not carrying on with business as usual, but fans quickly came to her defense and told her they totally understood.

"I understand and I wouldn't either," said one fan. "It's ok, we love you," tweeted another. "Don’t be sorry. You and your wellness comes before all else. Love you girl and so proud of you for being so strong!" added another viewer. Yet another added, "Literally we understand COMPLETELY! just know we love you SO much!"

To relive these moments of her life has to be hard for Khloe, and if she needs to take a step back and stay off social media, she can hardly be blamed. The fans will surely be eagerly awaiting when she does feel up to tweeting again. But until then, they've got her back on whatever choices she needs to make right now.