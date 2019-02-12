Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family cannot get over Kylie Jenner's lavish first birthday party for her daughter Stormi this past weekend. But she's not the only "kousin" celebrating a milestone. On Tuesday, Feb. 12, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson turned 10 months old, and she posted cute photos to Instagram to mark the occasion. If the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is excited about a 10-month birthday, just imagine how True will celebrate turning 1 year old — especially since True's first 10 months were full of so many fun celebrations.

As seen on social media, True really has been living it up. Other babies (and even some full-grown adults) have a lot to "keep up with." With a family as big as the Kardashian-Jenners, the birthdays alone have to be taking up a lot of their social schedules. On top of that, there are the holidays and this family goes all out. Of course, there are also fun vacations. True even has her dad Tristan Thompson's basketball victories and her mom's project launches to celebrate.

By the time True actually turns 1, she just might be all partied out from a whole year of living the best life. Then again, she is of Kardashian descendent. More likely than not, she will embrace her first birthday with the most enthusiasm possible.

Here's a roundup of True's major milestones, including the most recent post from Khloé:

True Turns 10 Months

Khloé posted these two photos of True laughing it up in an all pink outfit in honor of hitting the 10-month mark. It's unclear if the mother-daughter duo will do something specific to celebrate. If they do, it will probably be photographed (and posted), of course.

Their First Halloween Together khloekardashian on Instagram True and her mom went for the matching outfits on Halloween as well. They both wore unicorn costumes, but that wasn't the baby's only Halloween look. She celebrated with multiple costumes.

Baby's First Thanksgiving realtristan13 on Instagram This duo loves the matching outfits. They always nail their looks and they even brought dad in on the fun during Thanksgiving 2018 with their coordinated pink ensembles.

True's First Christmas khloekardashian on Instagram No one celebrates a holiday like this family. They went all out for Christmas 2018. True and Khloé even rocked mother-daughter outfits to celebrate. Can it get any cuter than that?

Mom's Makeup Launch khloekardashian on Instagram Real talk: This photo of True testing out makeup should have been an ad for the collection. How adorable is she chilling in the sink with her eye mask and towel on? True needs to join her mom and Malika Haqq if they do another campaign for their #BECCABFFs Collection with Becca Cosmetics.

Eating Cupcakes With Her Cousins khloekardashian on Instagram The cousins weren't even celebrating anything, but they went all out with some pretty cakes and cupcakes because... why not? They are cute babies. That alone is worth celebrating.