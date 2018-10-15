It may not be Halloween just yet, but Khloé Kardashian and her adorable daughter True Thompson are already getting into the holiday spirit. On her Instagram Story, Khloé Kardashian shared photos of True's Halloween costume, and it's safe to say that it's just about the cutest Halloween photoshoot ever.

On Oct. 14, Kardashian posted a slew of fun photos of her little one in what is supposedly one of many cute costumes that True will get to don this Halloween season. The Revenge Body star's daughter wore the most adorable pumpkin outfit as she posed in the most appropriate of places for a fall/Halloween photoshoot: a pumpkin patch. In another snap, True could be seen hanging out with her mom, her cousin, Penelope Disick, and a little pony as Kardashian asked her followers to caption the sweet snap. The photos are seriously all kinds of adorable.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem as though they're the only pics that Kardashian is going to release of her daughter. In one of the snaps, she wrote, "I couldn't resist!!! My little pumpkin!!!! One of many costumes to come." She released a similar statement on Twitter on Oct. 14, in which she said that she was so excited to celebrate True's first Halloween together:

"I can't help but dress my baby True up!! It's our first Halloween together! More costumes to come lol God thank YOU! She's just perfect to me"

So fans should definitely expect some more adorable Halloween photos from the mother-daughter in the near future.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Just like her mom, True is already a pro at taking an expert social media snap.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

As Kardashian said, this is only one of True's super adorable costumes for the Halloween season. But, seeing as though this one is already the definition of adorable, it will be so fun to see what else the reality star has up her sleeve for her daughter's outfits.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Of course, if you follow Kardashian on social media, you would know that the reality star is in the business of posting the absolute cutest photos of her daughter. On Sept. 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a pic of baby True in which the youngster's bright smile was on full display.

Her little one's smile was also the highlight of another snap the new mom posted on Sept. 6. In that post, True, Kardashian, and Kris Jenner all did their best Cardi B impression by sticking their tongues out for the fun photo. Basically True really is a social media star already, just like her famous fam.

Speaking of the little one's famous family, Kardashian posted a photo of baby True alongside her cousins recently in a move that was sure to come as a delight to KarJenner fans everywhere. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star posted a photo on Oct. 12 featuring her daughter, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster; Kim Kardashian's children, Chicago and Saint West; and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian in what she called a "Cousin Cupcake Party!!!"

In case you're eager to be "Keeping Up With The Kousins," Kardashian hinted there are sure to be many more family photoshoots to come via a Twitter statement. She said, while joking around about the absence of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids in the snap, "Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins. Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won't "forget" lol."

So in short, not only are Kardashian fans set to see even more adorable photos of all of the "Kousins" sometime soon, but they can also count on some more super snaps of True's Halloween costumes, too.