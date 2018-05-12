On Saturday, May 12, Khloé Kardashian celebrated her daughter's one-month birthday by posting videos of Baby True Thompson on Snapchat and Instagram. It's the public's first look at Baby True since Khloé revealed a bit of her daughter's arm in a Snapchat selfie on Thursday, May 10. In an adorable Instagram post, Khloé spoke to True, who looks up at her mother. "Happy one month old, mama. I love you pretty girl."

Khloé posted a similar Snapchat video of True, but in the video, True looks like she is wrapped in a soft, snuggly blanket. In the Snapchat video, Khloé asks True a different question. Khloé said to True: "Good morning, mama. How's my little love? Do we have the hiccups?" Aww. If you listen closely, you can hear Baby True's baby hiccups and it's just so adorable.

Khloé gave birth to True in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 12, exactly one month ago. The new mom revealed her daughter's name in an Instagram post on April 16. Khloé wrote the following in the post:

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!

True is the latest new member of the Kardashian family, following Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, and Kim Kardashian's baby daughter, Chicago.

KhloeKardashian/Snapchat

More to come...