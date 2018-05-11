Since giving birth to baby True April 12, Khloe Kardashian has seemingly held a low profile on social media. Well according to the reality star, that’s all about to change, because Khloé and baby True made their Snapchat photo debut on May 10, giving fans a glimpse into how she plans to be documenting her life on the app from here on out.

Khloé made sure to document a lot of her pregnancy with fans, but after having baby True, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star has been pretty private — aside from the occasional post on Twitter, totally gushing over how perfect baby True is. According to the post on her app, where the new mom gleamed about celebrating her first Mother's Day, Khloé has been thoroughly delighted during her time out of the spotlight, saying, "I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her."

And on May 10, fans got to get their first look at the newborn, and though just a portion of her tiny body made it into the frame, it was definitely the cutest little arm ever. In a series of Snapchat posts, Khloé opened up about how tough it's been to get acclimated with life and newborn, saying, "It's also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings."

"No two days are the same," the new mom continued. "True is so great, but still I can't predict if she's going to sleep for the full two hours or if she's hungry."

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

According to Khloé, today marked the first time the new mom has been able to hit the gym since giving birth — via her physicians approval, of course — and she enjoyed every minute of it. In her Snapchat story, Khloé detailed the event, saying,

"It feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something aggressive for my body and my mind. It is a struggle getting back into the grove of working out. Mentally I'm strong but physically it's just not the same."

New moms can totally attest to the fact that trying to get back in the swing of things post-baby is no small feat. A lot of self-care can lost in the midst of diaper changes and feedings, so kudos to Khloé for deciding to make her mental and physical health a priority.

Baby True's Snapchat debut is definitely one for the books, but fans are sure to be excited about what's to come. Khloé's baby sister and fellow new mom Kylie Jenner isn't shy when it comes to sharing some of her newborn baby Stormi's sweetest moments all over her social media. But seeing as the sisters handled the privacy of their pregnancies differently, you shouldn't exactly bank on Khloe deciding to shower fans with pics of she and baby True anytime soon. However, Khloé venturing off to Snapchat could hint that she just may be taking notes from Kylie, so fingers crossed for more glimpses of them both.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

With Mother's Day vastly approaching, fans should totally keep an eye on all of the Kardashian-Jenner's social media accounts over the weekend. According to Khloé's post on her app about celebrating her first Mother's Day with the family, she notes, "as of now there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL)," but with Kris Jenner behind the wheel, new moms Khloé and Kylie, as well as veteran moms Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and the sister's grandmother MJ, the clan is totally in for something special.

It's nice to see Khloé and baby True happy and healthy, and here's to hoping that she'll continue to share more of their adorable moments together on social media.