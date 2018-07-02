Koko is one proud mama, and she wants the world to see why she is so obsessed. Khloe Kardashian's sweet photos with her baby daughter True popped up on her Instagram story on Saturday, as the two snuggled with each other on a plush couch, surrounded by squishy pillows and oversized stuffed animals.

The 34-year-old model doted on her 2-month-old baby girl in the story, which shows her kissing and holding up her daughter. The post was marked as an ad for Pampers, with piles of diapers and baby wipes stacked in the background. "Little mama is showing her True stripes," Kardashian wrote, in a light pun.

The two matched each other in white tops, but True's outfit was topped off with an adorable white bow. "I'm so obsessed with her," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star wrote on another Instagram photo, next to a crying emoji, as she props her daughter upright on the couch.

In one of her posted videos, Kardashian baby-talks with the best of them as True smiles and coos at her mom, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Hi mama!" Kardashian says in a video here. "Oh, my happy girl. How's my happy girl?"

The series of photos come about a week after Tristan Thompson, True's father, posted an affectionate Snapchat video of himself with his daughter. Kardashian recently announced that she and Thompson would be staying together and working on their relationship after reports of Thompson's rumored cheating scandal surfaced.

True was born earlier this year in April, according to Us Weekly. Her birth came just a couple days after footage showed Thompson seemingly "getting too close to other women." But since the aftermath of the reports, Kardashian has apparently been working hard to rebuild her relationship with Thompson. She broke her silence on Twitter last month, responding to one critical fan, "...you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

In any case, it looks like the two are enjoying their time together. This past week, Thompson popped up in a video at a family gathering for Kardashian's 34th birthday. While Kim, Kylie, and Kendall were all there, it's Kim's interaction with Thompson that steals the show. It seems Thompson had blocked Kim on Instagram, and in the video, Kim asks her viewers, "It's Khloe's birthday. What do you think? Should I ask this guy to unblock me?" As she talks, she points a thumb behind her at Thompson while [Khloe] Kardashian stands over Thompson, smiling the entire time. The group laughs together as Thompson agrees, saying, "For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right."

As Kim peers over his shoulder, she jokes about discovering Thompson's passcode to his phone and telling Khloe; Thompson, in response, replies "She knows it."

Kardashian's birthday was also a chance to gush over her daughter. In an Instagram story video seen here, Kardashian asks her daughter, "Who's my little girl? Who's my little cutie?"

Kardashian's new focus on her baby girl has been transformative, Us Weekly reported. Her social media has shifted toward a more maternal focus that highlights her new priority.

“Motherhood has changed her in a way, but Khloé has always been very maternal towards her younger sisters, so in some ways, this was just more of who she has always been,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly. “Motherhood has only enhanced what a truly amazing young woman Khloé is. It has definitely made her much more patient, because there is nothing like having a baby that sleeps on their own schedule to completely rearrange your life.”