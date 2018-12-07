Khloé Kardashian has once again posted some of the cutest photos on Instagram — with the help of two of the Kardashian "triplets." On her Instagram Story on Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared new photos of True and Chicago, putting the cousins' sweet bond on full display.

The two simply adorable photos feature Kardashian's daughter True Thompson and Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's youngest child, during what appears to be a playdate between the two cousins. In one of the snaps, the youngsters — who are both matching in pink outfits, by the way — can be seen sitting in their respective, side-by-side strollers. Even though True and Chicago were sitting in separate baby carriages, they couldn't help but reach out to one another, as Chicago goes to hold her little cousin's hand. And trust me, it's even more adorable than it sounds.

That wasn't the only special moment between True and Chicago. Kardashian also posted a photo of the babies in the backseat of a car, as they've each snuggled up in their car seats. In the photo, both of the little ones can be seen taking a snooze, with the Revenge Body star captioning the snap, "Long day." The adorable youngsters are likely tired after having such a fun playdate together.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

This isn't the first time that True and Chicago's bond has been featured on Kardashian's Instagram. On Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the social media site to write that she was thankful for her family and posted an image of her mom, Kris Jenner; grandmother, MJ Shannon; Chicago; and True to really drive home that message. In the caption for the post, Kardashian wrote, "Thankful for generations of love."

It's clear that the KarJenner cousins already have such close bonds with each other, just based on Kardashian's latest and sweetest update. Considering the strong bonds between the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, it's really no surprise that the next generation of the famous family would be super close, too.

One of the cousins' recent hang outs really put those bonds on display in a majorly cute way. In October, Kardashian held a Cousin Cupcake party for the little ones in the KarJenner family. Alongside True and Chicago, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, and Kim's son Saint West also got in on the cupcake fun during the sweet event.

In September, Kim posted a photo of three of the babies, whom she affectionately called "The Triplets." She posted a snap featuring True, Chicago, and Stormi with their own little moniker. Considering the fact that they were all born within months of each other (Chicago in January, Stormi in February, and True in April), it's a pretty appropriate nickname for the tots.

If you're already a fan of the Kardashian crew, you know that the family is super close. But in case you weren't, now you know that the KarJenner family is so close-knit that even the next generation are already total besties.