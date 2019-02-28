The next generation of Kardashian kiddos are already a tight-knit group, just based on their many cupcake parties and lavish birthday hangouts. And two of those adorable Kardashian "kousins" clearly have a next-level bestie bond, just like their parents. Khloé Kardashian posted photos of True and Dream's playdate, as the Revenge Body star showcased on her Instagram Story. Needless to say, it was just as cute as it sounds.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, Khloé posted some photos of her little one and Rob Kardashian's daughter during what appears to be a playdate with some other tots. But it was True Thompson and Dream Kardashian's sweet bond that was on full display. In one of the snaps, the cousins can be seen learning some type of lesson. And in another pic, they're sharing a kind embrace, as Dream gives her little cousin a big hug as the two both flash their cute smiles. It's safe to say that their mini-playdate was not only "true-ly" adorable, but it also showed just how much True and Dream's bond is just like that of their parents, Khloé and Rob, respectively.

Just like their tots, Khloé and Rob have a bond like no other. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been by each other's sides through thick and thin, with their many humor-filled moments being featured on their family's reality show. According to Cosmopolitan, Khloé even opened up about her bond with Rob recently, as she defended herself against a hater on Instagram in December 2018. When the Instagram user claimed that the star's brother is "NEVER mentioned," Khloé replied, "My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king," which pretty much says it all.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Of course, this wasn't the first time that Khloé and Rob's little ones have had an adorable playdate together. On Jan. 28, she once again took to her Instagram Story to show off her daughter and niece's get-together. That previous hangout was all about spreading gratitude, as the reality star and the girls (alongside, presumably, Rob, although he wasn't featured in the snaps) visited a fire station. In one of the snaps, she even highlighted that they went to the fire station in order to thank the fire fighters for "all they do for us!" She reportedly wrote:

"Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station. We wanted to say 'Thank you' to our local hero's for all that they do for us! They drew cards and brought cookies for their visit. They loved every moment! Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women."

It was an especially meaningful trip for the fam, considering what occurred months before. In November 2018, members of the Kardashian family, including Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim, were forced to evacuate their homes because of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, as Huffington Post reported. Since Koko was forced to evacuate along with her daughter, she sought refuge at Rob's house, as she related on Twitter, because the siblings will always be there for each other in times of need.

True may have a close bond with Rob's daughter Dream, but that doesn't mean that she doesn't get along well with her other famous cousins, too. Also on Feb. 28, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of yet another cousin get-together.

In her snap, True, along with Stormi Webster and Saint and Chicago West could be seen posing for the camera in what is one of the cutest snaps you'll see all-day (in addition to True and Dream's playdate pics, of course).

All of these cousin get-togethers make one thing abundantly clear: The newest members of the Kardashian family are truly next-level adorable.