True and Dream had the most adorable cousin play date recently. And it was one that had the tots giving thanks to some local heroes. As seen on her Instagram Story, Khloé Kardashian took True and Dream to a fire station. Based on all of the photos from the sweet visit, the youngsters had a blast.

Kardashian, presumably along with her brother and Dream's father, Rob Kardashian, went on an educational trip with their daughters on Jan. 28. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote about the trip on her Instagram account. In her post, she revealed that she and the girls didn't simply visit the fire station, they made the trip bearing gifts in order to express their gratitude for everything the firefighters do. She wrote:

"Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station. We wanted to say 'Thank you' to our local hero's for all that they do for us! They drew cards and brought cookies for their visit. They loved every moment! Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women."

Just as Kardashian wrote, True and Dream appeared to have an amazing time during their recent excursion. In various photos, the cousins can be seen posing together in front of a fire truck and even taking their turn behind the wheel of the vehicle in another pic.

The girls were all smiles during the trip and showed that they truly enjoyed learning all about the amazing work that firefighters do.

True and Dream also posed for some solo shots during their visit and the result is basically a cuteness overload.

The Kardashian family's visit comes a couple of months after the devastating California wildfires ravaged various parts of the state, including Los Angeles, in November. During the emergency situation, Kardashian, along with her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, were forced to evacuate the Calabasas area, where their homes are located, because of the wildfires, according to the Huffington Post.

At the time, the famous sisters all opened up about the devastation on social media, as Kim shared aerial footage of the wildfires and wrote that she's praying that everyone stays safe. Kourtney shared a similar sentiment as she said on her Instagram Story, per Huffington Post, "I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

As for the Revenge Body star, Kardashian related on Twitter that she had also been evacuated and gave her thanks for all of the hardworking firefighters who were helping quell the situation. While the reality star explained that she left her house with only the clothes on her back (and plenty of supplies for baby True), she still managed to help give back to her community.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian went to her local CVS to purchase various supplies for the firefighters in her area. She reportedly said, via Instagram Story,

"I know the brave men and women working so hard, tirelessly for all of us will greatly appreciate it. So please just do whatever you can, even if it's one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything. I know they would appreciate it."

Considering that Kardashian is always down to help out her community in any way, it's no surprise that she's encouraging her daughter and niece to be service-minded and incredibly caring, as well.