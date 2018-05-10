It's been one month since Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child into the world, and she's already upset about how fast she's growing up. On Wednesday night, Kardashian shared an update on True Thompson via Twitter, and even though she's still not sharing photos of her little one, it's good to hear more about her thoughts towards motherhood and her daughter.

"I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow," she wrote. "Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."

It's hard to believe that True has been in the world for a month already, especially since we haven't gotten to hear much about her quite yet. Since the Tristan Thompson cheating reports came out right before True's birth, it makes sense that Kardashian has been laying low, even when it comes to her baby, but fans have definitely been curious about the situation.

It sounds like, despite whatever else is going on in her life, Kardashian is loving motherhood so far — not that it's surprising, since she's always had such a special relationship with her nieces and nephews. How is it possible she's already been a mom herself for an entire month?

A few minutes later, Kardashian also shared a follow up tweet, thanking fans for their love of her little girl.

It's hard to believe that the Great Kardashian Baby Boom Of 2018 is now over, but it's still exciting to think that Khloé, Kim, and Kylie Jenner are raising daughters who are the same age, just months apart. We might not know too much about what's going on behind the scenes with the family as they adjust to life with three newborns between them, but hopefully, all fans' questions will be answered when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns. And for now, it's enough to know that Kardashian is loving all the quality time she gets to spend with her daughter, even if she is already growing up too fast.

So far, Kardashian has remained pretty silent about her personal life since True was born, but she has shared a little about her experience with motherhood. Earlier this week, she revealed her Mother's Day plans in a post on her website, admitting that she's looking forward to just "hibernating" with her baby.

She wrote:

I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters — but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.

"Hibernating" is definitely a good word for what Kardashian has been doing lately. She's been mostly nonexistent on Instagram, only posting to wish sister Kourtney a happy birthday and to announce True's birth, when she shared a photo of her home in Cleveland decked out in pink balloons in honor of her baby's arrival.

Waiting for Kardashian to share more details and photos of her baby can definitely be hard, especially if you've anticipated this time as much as so many fans of this family have. But obviously, Kardashian's just looking for a little privacy right now, which she's definitely entitled to. Even if she hadn't been through a lot over the past month, becoming a new mom can be really overwhelming, and she deserves as much space as she needs in this time.

When she's ready, Kardashian's Instagram will probably be flooded with baby photos, but for now, we wait. Here's hoping she'll share more updates on True in the meantime.