'Killing Eve' Isn't On Netflix, But You Can Stream It Elsewhere

The cat and mouse chase between Eve and Villanelle continued in Killing Eve Season 2, the BBC America series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge that is up for six Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. You're going to want to catch up on the drama before the assassin catches you. Unfortunately, Killing Eve is not on Netflix, but finding your fair share of female antiheroes and feminist rage won't be a problem.

Finding Killing Eve streaming online is not as easy as navigating to Netflix, but not exactly a case for MI-6 either. Season 1 is on Hulu for subscribers, and both Season 1 and Season 2 are on AMC for subscribers. You can also log in to the BBC America app/website to watch both seasons. Occasionally, BBCA will remove the login requirement and stream the episodes for free in order to hook new fans and subscribers — so that's worth checking on from time to time.

If you're browsing Netflix for other killer ladies and female antiheroes, look no further. Angry women with complex relationships have been all over television recently, with shows like Sharp Objects and Westworld on HBO, and Harlots and Handmaid's Tale on Hulu. Netflix is no exception to that particular trend, and the platform has no shortage of British favorites either. Here are some Killing Eve-esque options:

What/If

It's campier than Killing Eve, but the gender re-imagined adaptation of An Indecent Proposal is just as twisted. The dynamic between Anne and Lisa is complicated and full of reveals. There may even be a little killing in the neo-noir as well.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Villanelle may not have magical powers, but she's just as fond of murder and mayhem as the Spellman family. They literally worship Satan. It doesn't get much more sinister than that.

Weeds

Killing Eve fans have probably also seen Orange is the New Black. But before Piper and Taystee was Nancy Botwin — OITNB creator Jenji Kohen's first female antihero. She may not have Villanelle's killer instinct but the drug dealer have a complicated (and often sexual) relationship with law enforcement.

Dead To Me

While you're on a suburban kick, Dead To Me offers a similar dark humor to Killing Eve with two extremely different characters. The show also explores female friendship. Are crimes committed? You'll have to watch to find out.

Alias Grace

Now, here's a show about a female killer — allegedly. The protagonist was convicted of murder, but has no memory of what she has or has not done and why. The Netflix adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel is not as well-known as The Handmaid's Tale over on Hulu, but just as prestigious and feminist.

Marcella

This cat and mouse chase is between a man and a woman but does focus on Anna Friel's character. Marcella is about chasing a serial killer, not an assassin. So if you like Killing Eve as well as The Fall and Bodyguard, this might be the next series for you.

Doctor Foster

This show features Jodie Comer and is tagged "love & obsession" on Netflix. Who could ask for anything more? The series is also inspired by the Medea story in Greek mythology, with a mystery element to satisfy your Killing Eve craving.

Bonus: Crashing

Alright, so this is not a show about murder, or particularly despicable people at all — but the short-lived British sitcom was written by Waller-Bridge, and stars the Fleabag actor/creator as well. If you're missing her signature wit and feminist outlook from Killing Eve Season 1, this is a great show to marathon. You can also see (or rather, hear) Waller-Bridge as the droid L3-37 in Solo, which is currently on Netflix.

There may be a time when Eve and Villanelle join these women on Netflix in the future. With all the other content available, the tangled web they've woven on Killing Eve will fit right in.