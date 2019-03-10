A figure in the Trump orbit hit a milestone this week, and she marked the occasion with the First Family. Kim Guilfoyle celebrated her birthday weekend at Mar-a-Lago, where she dined with the none other than the president himself. She shared photos and videos from her birthday festivities on social media.

Before heading to Florida, Guilfoyle began her 50th birthday celebration in New York's Upper East Side neighborhood, according to two separate Instagram posts. Videos of a dinner show Guilfoyle sitting between boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric Trump. Lara Trump, Eric's wife, is also in the shot.

In the two videos shared to Guilfoyle's account, she receives not one, but three separate birthday cakes. Her dinner guests serenade her with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" and she blows out the candles. In a separate post, Guilfoyle poses with Trump Jr., Eric, and Lara. The photo is tagged at the same restaurant as the videos.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have dated since early last year, according to reports chronicling their relationship. (Trump Jr., for his part, finalized his divorce agreement with Vanessa Trump at the end of last year, the pair told news outlets last month.) They have made many a public appearances in the months since they first began seeing one another, oftentimes stumping for the GOP.

After celebrating her birthday in New York City, Guilfoyle traveled south to Florida, where the festivities reportedly continued, if her social media presence is any indication. On Saturday, she shared an image of herself, seated around a table with President Trump, Trump Jr., writer Charlie Kirk, GOP co-chair Tommy Hicks, and Sergio Gor, Rand Paul's deputy chief of staff.

"A great group of patriots and our incredible President @realDonaldTrump!" she captioned the photo on Twitter. "Thank you for another record breaking low unemployment for Hispanics. What a great way to celebrate a birthday weekend."

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. may only have been dating for about a year, but their relationship is not the first time she has worked in or adjacent to national politics. Long before dating the president's son, Guilfoyle worked as a California prosecutor. After that, she was an analyst for Fox News.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair spent much of their first few months together hitting the campaign trail, stumping for Republican candidates ahead of the 2018 midterms. She is the vice chairwoman of a pro-Trump political action committee, as well as an honorary board member of the conservative Turning Point USA, according to her Twitter bio.

Indeed, many of the posts she shares on social media are politically-oriented. On Twitter, she has shared a litany of news articles about the Trump administration. On Instagram, she frequently posts photos with various members of the Trump family, a portion of which are geotagged at the White House.

Guilfoyle has made herself a clear Trump family ally, both on social media and in real life. And, if the momentum continues, it's possible that this will not be the last birthday she celebrates in the company of the president.