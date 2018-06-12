During a highly anticipated moment at Tuesday's summit in Singapore, Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sat down to sign a joint statement, the result of a day's worth of nuclear disarmament discussions. Both leaders were given "Donald Trump" signing pens, but Kim Jong Un used his own pen instead.

A video of the event shows a North Korean aide wiping down Kim's "Donald Trump" pen and placing it on the table for him. Then, immediately before the signing, Kim's sister and close advisor, Kim Yo Jong, slipped her brother a different pen from her blazer. He signed the document, and handed the pen back to her.

Kim is known to be extremely paranoid about his security, and particular concern was given to the possibility of an assassination attempt during the Singapore summit. The North Korean government went to great lengths to protect him both while traveling to the summit and during his stay.

Kim arrived in Singapore on an American-made Boeing 747, loaned to him by the Chinese government. Reportedly the plane flew a longer route through Beijing instead of over the Pacific, because it is harder to protect a plane over water. Two decoy planes also flew with him, and his sister Yo Jong followed on a separate flight a few hours later.

He also brought along his own chef to prepare his food, personal physicians and medical staff, and even his own portable toilet, to avoid the risk of anyone obtaining and analyzing his stool.

In fact, Kim's father, Kim Jong Il was also known to travel with a portable toilet, a precautionary measure to avoid leaving any trace of personal, or biological, information behind.

"[Kim Jong Un's] excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind," said Lee Yun-keol, a North Korean defector who worked in a Guard Command unit, told the Washington Post in April.

Similar precautions were noted at the April meeting between Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom. The New Yorker reported that in addition to bringing his own toilet, Kim arrived with his own pens and pencils, and his staff wiped down anything he touched to remove fingerprints.

Kim's bulletproof limousine was also flown to Singapore for the summit, and his crew of running bodyguards made a second appearance after making headlines in Panmunjom.

BBC reported the bodyguards who jog alongside Kim's limousine are carefully vetted and trained to observe and neutralize potential threats. Kim's bodyguards belong to the North Korean Guard Command, which maintains a three-tiered manned security system surrounding Kim wherever he goes. They are also among the few North Korean citizens allowed to carry firearms.

More to come ...