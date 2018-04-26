On Friday, the leaders of North and South Korea will meet face-to-face for only the third time since the Korean War. Because it's taking place in South Korea, the president from the north is taking no chances: According to a former North Korean guard, Kim Jong Un's "personal toilet" will join him at the summit, and it'll be the only one he uses during the negotiations.

"Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels," Lee Yun-keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to the south, told the Washington Post. “The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind."

That's right: It appears that North Korea is afraid that South Korea might try and steal Kim's poop during the negotiations.

Still, so many questions abound. What exactly does Kim's "personal toilet" look like? Is it port-o-potty-style, encased in blue plastic walls? Where will North Korean officials put the toilet once they arrive in Panmunjom, the border village where the summit taking place? Does Kim's special toilet travel with the rest of North Korea's security detail? Who's in charge of cleaning it?

This isn't the first time Kim's toilet has made the news. In a January op-ed for the Daily Beast, nuclear nonproliferation expert Jeffrey Lewis identified what he claimed was Kim's port-a-potty outside Sunan Airport in Pyongyang, and suggested that, in a show of military might, the U.S. should "use a 2,000 pound, satellite-guided bomb to punish [Kim's] porcelain."

"It will send an unmistakable message: We can kill you while you are dropping a deuce," Lewis explained, citing a scene in the film Lethal Weapon 2 as an example of how a toilet bomb might be effectively deployed. It's unclear to what extent Lewis was making a serious proposal.

Friday's summit will be the first time a North Korean leader has crossed into the south since 1953, when the two island countries signed an armistice after warring with each other for three years. Despite the 1953 ceasefire, however, the countries never agreed on a formal peace treaty, and as a result, are still technically at war with one another.

