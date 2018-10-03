Kim Kardashian tends to be known for being proud of her body, but a lot of people were offended when Kim posted Instagram videos praising how "skinny" she looked back in July. Now months later, Kim Kardashian apologized for her weight loss comments during the premiere episode of Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast, even acknowledging that the remarks were "insensitive."

During the conversation, Kim said, "I've always appreciated my body. I've always been confident. I've always tried to have other people be confident and give off a positive message." She continued, "I talk about [body confidence] all the time." And then Kim brought up the recent controversy, saying,

"I also think that's why I just recently got a lot of backlash for saying a comment about.... I don't even think I know what was said. I think one of my sisters...."

Graham chimed in with a summary of what went down: "You've recently lost a little bit of weight, because you've been working out like crazy and you were giving each other compliments, saying, 'You're so anorexic-looking. You look so good.' The next thing you know it spiraled into people saying, 'I have anorexia. How dare you!'"

For anyone who missed the backlash they're referring to, Kim posted Instagram Story videos celebrating her weight loss. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim's sister Kendall Jenner told her, “You look so skinny." She even said, "I’m really concerned. I don’t think you’re eating." That is not a compliment, but Kim appeared to view it as one during the video.

Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in with, "I’ve never seen a human being look as good. It’s like… you’re a walking Facetune doll." Khloé also attempted to compliment Kim by saying she looked "anorexic." The entire conversation was cringeworthy and insensitive, to say the least. (At the time of the situation, Bustle reached out to Kim's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

During the podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted,

"I honestly looking back and having said that, I 100 percent understand where people were coming from who felt that way. My intention is never to offend anyone."

Kim said, "I really apologize if I offended anyone." Then she revealed, "I know people who have serious eating disorders who have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. I've experienced it enough to know better." Hopefully she has truly learned a lesson about the repercussions of her word choice on such a public platform, especially in regard to such a personal subject matter.

Back in July, there were a lot of people who called Kim out for the Instagram Story on social media.

In the podcast interview, Kim fessed up, "It was insensitive. It definitely wasn't my intention though." She went on to explain,

"I think especially my fans and everyone who was watching was like 'OK look, maybe you guys shouldn't have said it, but I know what you were saying.'"

So, where was she coming from? Kim shared, "It was just more that I spent an entire year working out with a bodybuilder, literally six days a week, lost 20 pounds, and it hasn't been easy. It's been a year coming."

An eating disorder is no joking matter. Hopefully Kim has learned a lesson from this major misstep. There's nothing wrong with being proud of results after working so hard, but Kim is a role model to many people.

Her superfans and her biggest haters avidly "keep up with" every move she makes. No matter what her intentions are, her word choice is important. Her 118 million Instagram followers and a popular reality TV show have given her a very captive audience that hangs on her every word.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.