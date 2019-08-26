Kim Kardashian may be one of the most famous women in the world, but even she's aware of some of the pinnacles that come along with that fame. As E! News noted, Kim Kardashian discussed the topic of fame in a new interview with Vogue Arabia and it featured the reality star getting self-reflective on her own, unique journey to stardom.

Kardashian opened up like never before in her conversation with her husband, Kanye West, for Vogue Arabia, which was published on Aug. 26. During the interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented on her rise to fame by acknowledging that she may have been too focused on attaining the spotlight. "Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like embarrassingly obsessed," she said. "I do agree that fame can be addictive."

Even though she explained that she was "obsessed with fame," at one point, she's still appreciative of the large platform that her fame has granted her. "Even in my darkest of times, I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see," the KKW Beauty mogul said. "People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian explained that her fame has not enabled her to take shortcuts when it comes to something as serious as getting a law degree. "There is a misconception that I don't actually have to study and that I've bought my way into getting a law degree," she explained. "That's absolutely not true. Being underestimated and over delivering is my vibe."

Kardashian has indeed been putting in the work ever since she announced that she would be pursuing a law degree back in April. During an interview with Vogue, she explained that she was in the midst of a four-year apprenticeship program with a San Francisco-based law firm and that she was serious about her law studies (particularly after being vocal about criminal justice reform). "It's never one person who gets things done," she told the publication. "It's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society."

Kardashian's interview with Vogue Arabia isn't the first time that she has been quite forthcoming in regards to her personal life, especially when it comes to the whole fame topic. On numerous occasions, she's discussed the pitfalls (such as the lack of privacy) and the benefits (the "free sh*t," as she jokingly said during the 2018 Create & Cultivate conference) to her life in the spotlight.

But, throughout it all and based on her recent interview with Vogue Arabia, Kardashian is clearly set to keep her life of fame in perspective and will continue to be honest, self-aware, and totally herself.