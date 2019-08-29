Look, no matter where you live, you're bound to get a bug or two in your house every now and then. Doors get left open; windows stay cracked; things get inside — it happens. No big deal. Well, unless the bug in question is huge and has eight legs. Kim Kardashian has tarantulas in her house right now, the star recently revealed in her Instagram Story, and the whole thing sounds like a legit waking nightmare.

When it comes to arachnids, an itsy-bitsy spider climbing up a waterspout isn't all that alarming. Well, as long that itsy-bitsy spider isn't like, carrying a ton of poisonous venom and on its way to bite you. Now, if you go to open a package in the comfort of your home and are subsequently greeted by a large, fuzzy, very-much-alive tarantula that you most definitely did not order — permission to freak out granted.

That's why Kardashian's response to getting an unwelcome visitor recently is totally understandable. Judging from her Instagram Story, it seems like she went out to the garage to open a box that she'd ordered, and lo-and-behold, there was a tarantula inside. Is anyone else getting secondhand anxiety right now? Just wait 'til you see the pictures.

In the first photo she shared on her Story, the box is open and the tarantula is in full view. You can tell it's big because the box provides scale, and wow, that thing is terrifying. The second photo she shared was a duplicate of the first, but this time Kardashian added an animated spider — way less terrifying than the real thing — and the caption, "What in the actual f*ck." Fair question.

The next shot the reality star shared showed the spider out of the box and on the ground, and yep, that's definitely a tarantula. "I won't be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage," she wrote in the caption of a similar pic. Same Kim, same. Thanks for that.

Kardashian then re-posted something that her sister, Khloé, had shared on her own Instagram Story about the ordeal, and she was clearly freaked out by Kim's 8-legged guest, too. "Kimberly's Tarantula photos had me up all night long!" she wrote, and added another animated spider for maximum icky-ness. "I kept thinking there were tarantulas all over me!"

After that, the star shared two work-out related clips to her Story, which kind of made it seem like her spider saga had ended. Alas, that was not the case — they multiplied. "So there were 3 tarantulas last night," she captioned the video, in which you can actually see one of the tarantulas on the run. "It's mating season apparently." Yikes.

Turns out she's not wrong. Several outlets have reported over the years that the months of September and October are, in fact, mating season for tarantulas in parts of California. And while it's definitely jarring to see one in your home, Kardashian shouldn't be worried. "Though they have fangs and carry poison, tarantulas are not considered a serious threat to humans," CBS News reported in Sept. 2016.

Still, here's to hoping that Kardashian is able to find someone to deal with her tarantula infestation soon. Regardless of whether they're a threat or not, they definitely weren't invited into her home — and that's just plain rude.