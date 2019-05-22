Believe it or not, the Kardashian-West clan had a tough time naming the newest addition to their family. According to a source in US Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly didn’t decide on Psalm West’s name until after his birth. Given the unconventional moniker, one would assume that the Wests had arrived at the name with unwavering resolution several months before — perhaps over a lavish breakfast on a marble-trimmed dining table against the opulent backdrop of their extravagant home. But, that wasn't the case at all.

Kim and Kanye reportedly arrived on the name Psalm after the tot’s birth. The source told US Weekly that while the pair “had multiple names” in mind for their son, Kim and Kanye ultimately “didn’t decide [on Psalm] until a day after the birth.” Now, the expanded family is reveling in the new addition of little Psalm.

“All the kids are so excited for the new baby. It’s a very special time. Kim and Kanye are so happy,” the insider told US Weekly. “Four [kids] is the same as three in terms of how much they have on their plate. Their life is totally rooted in their family.”

Kim and Kanye welcomed baby Psalm on Thursday, May 9 via surrogate. A few days after Psalm’s birth, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to give fans an update on baby Psalm alongside photos of her CBD-themed baby shower, which she had celebrated prior to her son’s arrival. She captioned the post, “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

Psalm is Kim and Kanye’s fourth child together. The KKW Beauty mogul and musician are also parents to daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 1. Kim first unveiled baby Psalm's name on Instagram on May 17. The post, which gave fans the very first glimpse of the baby boy since his birth, came in the form of a text message from husband Kanye. The rapper wrote that the couple is “blessed beyond measure" and "have everything they need" as the tiny tot is shown fast asleep in his crib. Kim simply captioned the photo, “Psalm West.”

As for Psalm's unconventional name, a source told People that the moniker is a “reflection of where Kim and Kanye are spiritually.” The source added, "Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child.” The sentiment is sweet enough. But because we are in an era of ruthlessly silly memes, the internet reacted accordingly to baby Psalm’s unorthodox name.

Whether the name was planned or not, Psalm is certainly a fitting addition to the duo's family of eccentric names. Conventional names are so 2000 and late — just ask any Daenerys or Khaleesi.