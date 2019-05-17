North, Saint, and Chicago West officially have a new baby brother. On Friday, May 10, after revealing that she and Kanye West had welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, Kim Kardashian shared the baby name that she and her husband have chosen: Psalm West.

Kim revealed the name in an Instagram post on Friday, May 17. The post contains a screenshot of a text exchange with her husband Kanye West that includes a photo of Baby Psalm and the following messages:

Beautiful Mother's Day

With the arrival of our fourth child

We are blessed beyond measure

We have everything we need

The KKW Beauty founder announced the birth of her fourth child with a very simple Twitter post on Friday, letting her fans know, "He’s here and he’s perfect!" While she hasn't yet explained the inspiration behind her new son's first name, her children's unique monikers often have a lot of sentimental value behind them. In September 2018, Kardashian explained on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she decided on Chicago because of West's deep connection to his hometown. "Kanye's originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom," she said.

"Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have," a friend of the rapper told People in 2015, shortly after the birth of son Saint, which explains the couple's determination to give all of their children names that are special to them. "He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance."

As for their eldest child, Kris Jenner revealed during a 2013 appearance on The View that "the way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together. I thought that was very sweet."

Reports that Kardashian and West were expecting their fourth child via surrogate first broke in January, with Us Weekly reporting, via a source, that the reality star had "always wanted four kids." Kardashian later confirmed the news during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 14, after host Andy Cohen asked if she and West were "working on another baby."

"We are," Kardashian said,, later explaining that she decided to share the news on the show because she had accidentally spilled the beans at the family's holiday party a few weeks earlier. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk," she revealed.

The reality star also used a surrogate for daughter Chicago, who celebrated her first birthday in January, after she learned that carrying another child would be incredibly dangerous. And she's since raved about her experience with surrogacy in interviews and on her show. "Honestly, [now that] it's done, I think it was the best decision I ever made," she told her grandmother, MJ, in a September 2018 episode of KUWTK. "I think it was so an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone. I am like, the biggest fan of surrogacy."

In May 2018, Kardashian called surrogacy "a game changer" during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and said she was considering having another child. She explained, "I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘OK, this is the best decision I ever made.’ Having to not go through nursing every few hours, I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby."

Hopefully, now that Psalm West is at home with his parents and new siblings, Kardashian and West will be able to enjoy this time with their growing family, and celebrate their newest addition with lots of love and happiness.