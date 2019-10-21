From breakups to births to dramatic birthday celebrations, it seems like every possible Kardashian-Jenner family milestone has played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But when it came to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's recent vow renewal, they decided to opt for an event so private that the public is only just finding out about it now — five months later.

On Sunday's episode of KUWTK, Kardashian explained she organized a vow renewal in honor of her fifth wedding anniversary with West, which fell in May. She was extra excited, since all four of their children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — could be involved in the event, which she described as "something fun and sweet in our backyard." After Psalm's birth, the KKW Beauty mogul has been vocal about how her family now feels complete, telling Entertainment Tonight that "four is the perfect, magic number for me."

While KUWTK cameras weren't able to capture the actual vow renewal attended by the couple's family and friends (since Kardashian wanted it to be private), the reality star shared the first line of vows that she practiced rehearsing with her son Saint filling in for West. "You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love," she said.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Despite their recent low-key event, their past wedding festivities were anything but. According to Refinery29, West's 2013 proposal to Kardashian cost him upwards of $3 million. At the time, the rapper took his then-girlfriend and mother of their newborn daughter North to San Francisco, where he surprised her with a grand proposal in the city's AT&T Park, complete with an orchestra and all her family and friends looking on. The entire event was captured for KUWTK.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Kardashian and West's 2014 wedding was a slightly different story. There were still glam, over-the-top moments (including festivities in two separate countries and performances from John Legend and Lana Del Rey). However, like their vow renewal, the actual ceremony was not captured for KUWTK, as the couple wished to keep it as private as possible. Or at least it stayed private temporarily, since Kardashian hasn't been shy about sharing wedding photos on social media over the years.

Kimye has gone through so much together in a very public way, including Kardashian's horrifying Paris robbery and West's struggles with his mental health. As for how they make their relationship work, Kardashian said on The View in 2017, "We’re best friends, and I think that’s just what’s so important for us in our marriage." Two years later, Kardashian's new vows (or at least the excerpt she shared with Saint) echo that same sentiment.