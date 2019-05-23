While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new baby already has so many blessings, there is one thing he doesn't have. According to Psalm West's birth certificate, which TMZ posted on Thursday, May 23, the newest member of the West family doesn't have a middle name. (In case you were wondering, Kim and Kanye's own middle names — Noel and Omari, respectively — were listed on the document, however.)

The birth certificate further revealed that the same physician who delivered Psalm's older siblings (North, 5, Saint, 3, and 16-month-old Chicago), as well as his mom, aunts, and uncle, per TMZ, was also the doctor who helped bring the newborn into the world when he was born via surrogate on May 10.

And should Psalm want to get into the family business, his parents already have him covered. The same day that TMZ posted the birth certificate, they also reported that Kim filed to trademark Psalm's name under her company. Among the more than 50 (!) products and services the youngster will have the rights to: hair extensions, a slue of beauty products, toys, jewelry, computer software, home decor, and books.

The move wasn't unprecedented, however, as TMZ also noted, that the mom of four has done the same for all of her other children. Given that none of the other West children have capitalized on their trademarks in their young lives, it is likely that the KKW Beauty founder was simply preventing others from using her kids' names for profit. So don't expect any Psalm West-branded bible covers anytime soon.

Either way, the name, which Kim revealed in a since-deleted May 17 Instagram photo, has a lot of meeting for her and her husband of five years. (The first picture of Psalm does, however, still appear on Kim's Twitter account.) The snap of her newest bundle of joy sleeping peacefully in his crib also included a screenshot of a heartfelt text from Kanye, which read:

Beautiful Mother's Day

With the arrival of our fourth child

We are blessed beyond measure

We have everything we need

When Kim first broke the news of her "perfect" son's arrival, she also noted in a tweet that Psalm bore a striking resemblance to one of his siblings. She wrote, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her." In a subsequent post, Kim described Psalm as "the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far."

All of those observations likely factored into how the baby got his unique moniker. According to Us Weekly, Kim and Kanye didn't choose the name until after they met Psalm. As a source explained to the magazine, the pair “had multiple names” in mind for their son, but Kim and Kanye ultimately “didn’t decide [on Psalm] until a day after the birth.”

One A-lister who certainly approves of their choice: Kim Kardashian's close pal Chrissy Teigen, who learned of Psalm's name via social media — just like the rest of the world. "I knew she wanted something biblical, and I had no idea where it was going to go," the Lip Sync Battle host told Bustle, while promoting Pepsi's new #Summergram campaign. Teigen further called Psalm "the perfect name."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even with no middle name, Psalm already has plenty of admirers who definitely agree.