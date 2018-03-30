Get ready for some of the most adorable news you'll hear all day, dolls. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took a family outing to the zoo and the photos from the trip are some of their all-time cutest. Based on all of the amazing pics, it looks like Kardashian, West, and their children North and Saint, all had a blast during their San Diego Zoo outing.

Kardashian gave her fans a look into the family's mini-vacay on her Instagram story on March 29. In the snaps, she not only showed off some of the animals from the San Diego Zoo (which is one of the best zoos in the world), but also some photos of her lovely fam (besides the newest addition to the West crew, Chicago, who appears to have sat this one out).

The family got to meet some of the animals up close. North got to put on her zookeeper hat as she fed one of the elephants some lettuce. And it wasn't just North who was happy to be there. Kanye appeared to be having a great time as he was all smiles. Everyone in the fam truly looked like they were enjoying their trip down to San Diego.

Feeding The Elephants

North got a chance to feed one of the elephants at the popular zoo.

That Selfie Game

After giving the elephant a little lettuce treat, she then pulled a classic Kardashian-Jenner move and took a photo with the animal. Honestly, watch out, Kim, your mini-me's selfie game may even rival your own.

Cuteness Overload

The fam then moved on to get a glimpse of some hungry, hungry hippos. North looks like she was having so much fun at the zoo (which Kardashian even thanked in the above snap).

Up Close With The Penguins

Kardashian, North, and Saint then got a close-up view of the penguins. OK, everything about this photo is so adorable, it's almost too much to handle.

Kanye Was All Smiles

Kanye may appear somewhat moody at times, with nary a smile in sight. However, that was definitely not the case during their zoo trip. The rapper flashed a big smile as he held son Saint.

This wasn't the only recent outing that the fam has went on. On March 24, Kardashian, Kanye, and North all attended the March For Our Lives together in Washington D.C. The Kardashian family have been vocal advocates for gun control in recent years, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kardashian, of course, also dealt with her October 2016 robbery, where she was held up at gunpoint. So, the cause was one that had to have been very near and dear to their hearts. Kardashian said as much when she discussed how much the "amazing day" meant to her on Instagram, especially because she was able to experience with her family.

She later expressed how grateful she was that she was able to attend the March For Our Lives with Kanye and North by her side:

In July 2017, the family once again had a cute moment together around the Fourth of July. According to Us Weekly, the Kardashian-Wests had a barbecue on July 2, 2017, where 2 Chainz and Kris Jenner were also in attendance. In a photo of the family, in which they posed with 2 Chainz's fam, Kardashian and Kanye were all smiles. However, North and Saint might not have been feeling the photo-taking at that very moment:

The Kardashian-West crew always manages to bless the world with some adorable family photos. And now that Kanye's been making more frequent public appearances, it's possible that there will be even more pics in store for all of the family's fans to gush over.