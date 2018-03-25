On Saturday, March 24, Kim Kardashian and participated Washington, D.C.'s March for Our Lives, organized by survivors of the Parkland school shooting. She posted a photo of Kanye and North West at the March For Our Lives to Twitter and Instagram Stories, and it's an amazing image of the father and daughter duo.

According to Kim's tweets, the Kardashian-West family flew to Washington, D.C. the morning of the march, and marched in solidarity with the crowds in the nation's capital. Kim updated her social media throughout the day, posting quotes from the march's organizers and offering her thoughts on the events of the day. She wrote several inspiring tweets, reflecting on attending the March For Our Lives with her husband and their young daughter.

Kim K wrote the following in an Instagram, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of North sitting on Kanye's shoulders during the march:

What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak. Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.

Kim also tweeted another photo in which Kanye is holding their eldest daughter during the March for Our Lives event. In the tweet, Kim wrote:

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two [heart emojis]. I hope North remembers this forever.

Other photos of Kim, Kanye, and North at the march show the family showing their support together. Kim also posted several IG stories of the march stage, taken from somewhere in the crowd. North is Kim and Kanye's eldest child. She's four years old, but will turn five in June. Her younger brother, Saint, is a toddler, and baby Chicago was born early in 2018. It's notable that Kim and Kanye brought their daughter to the march, since this is a movement organized by young people using their voice to inspire change.

As evidenced by the below tweet, it looks like Kim K inspired a sign at the march as well.

The sign depicts a moment from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, wherein Kim thinks she's lost a diamond earring in the ocean.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family voiced their support for the March for Our Lives on social media. Kendall Jenner posted a video on Instagram from one of the marches, captioning the post, "HUGS NOT GUNS [heart emojis]."

In addition, Kendall posted the following to her Twitter account:

we stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at # MarchForOurLives around the country

On Saturday, March 24, Kris Jenner tweeted about the march as well, writing, "There is nothing more important than the safety of our children. You make us proud! Stay safe today everyone!" She also retweeted several tweets from the official March for Our Lives Twitter account.

Mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian also voiced her support for the event, tweeting the following:

It's great to see the Kardashian-Jenner-West families voicing their support for the March for Our Lives, whether or not they were able to be in there in person.