Kim Kardashian and her siblings are famously close. Of course, she wants that for her own children, but unfortunately, that's not how things are all the time. Kim has shared (many times) that her daughter North West is not the biggest fan of her son Saint West. However, North and Saint bonded over an April Fools' prank, a very dark April Fools' prank, which Kim discussed during an April 3 interview with Elle.

Sure, it's great that they are getting along, but couldn't they just play with some toys instead? Almost anything would be better than their April Fools' Day joke. Before recapping what went down, the mother of three confessed,

"I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are. And I want them to be, too!"

That's understandable, but then the interview got.... dark. Kim shared, "They’re starting to get closer now that she can include him in her jokes. She roped him into an April Fools' prank yesterday that was ridiculous."

Then, Kim explained, "She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No." So where doe Saint come in? The reality TV star revealed to Elle,

"She taught Saint how to fake-cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream 'Mommy’s dead!' Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.' I completely understand and I agree."

Wait. What? They pretended that Kim was dead?! Of course, they're very young to fully grasp the ramifications of their "joke," but they definitely took the prank to a shocking level.

Still, Kim did find some silver lining in the incident. She admitted, "It did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team." That's definitely a good spin on the situation. However, there are plenty of other ways to bond as siblings.

Thankfully, their other April Fools' Day prank was much more appropriate. On April 1, Kim shared a photo of her breakfast plate covered with plastic spiders. She captioned the Instagram Story with, "My kids got me! #AprilFools." Why didn't they just stick to that one joke?

But in some, very strange, way their jokes mark a step in the right direction for the two of them. North is taking some teeny tiny steps when it comes to enjoying her big sister role.

During an April 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim discussed progress in their sibling relationship. She shared, "There was a shocking moment yesterday. [North] literally had a can of popcorn and was like, 'Saint, do you want some?' And I was like 'What?'"

That shouldn't be a big deal, but it really was given their rocky dynamic. Kim elaborated, "You gotta understand, she does not share with Saint. She hardly talks to Saint. So, that was such a big moment in my household."

And let's hope that things get better, and less ketchup-filled, in the near future, especially since Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together. And, yes, it's another baby brother. Let's hope he and North get off to a better start than she did with Saint.