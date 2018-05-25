Kimye fourever! In honor of their fourth wedding anniversary, Kim Kardashian posted the sweetest anniversary tribute to Kanye West via social media on Thursday, May 24. And in doing so, she also gifted the rest of us with a stunning never-before-seen photo from their 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy. The tweet's photo highlighted a tender moment between the couple, accompanied by a loving message about the couple's lives since. Now that's amore.

"4 years down and forever to go...." Kardashian tweeted along with the snap where her husband is gazing directly into the lens, while her eyes are closed, as if she's in an almost dream-like state. "Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever...Happy Anniversary"

It's almost impossible to believe that it's been that long since we caught our first glimpse of Kardashian's breathtaking Givenchy wedding gown or were left speechless by that flower wall. But according to the reality star's tweet, it's only the beginning of many more happy years to come.

And what's a new year of marriage without a new look? Later on in the day, she also gave us a glimpse of a new makeover, done in her man's honor, to mark the special occasion. "Went blonde again for my anniversary," the natural brunette posted for her more than 60 million Twitter followers, revealing her new platinum hair color (and giving us some serious "Mother of Dragons" vibes with the flame filter). "It's @kanyewest's favorite."

The irony is that Kardashian recently joked that keeping up with her husband lead her to find her first gray hair. "I am blaming that on him," she joked to Ryan Seacrest during a May 11 appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

West recently returned to Twitter, which not only surprised fans, but it surprised Kim, too. During an appearance on Ellen, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres, "I didn't know he had his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets come in from other people, like retweeting them," she said. "And I was like, 'wait is it real?'"

It's a question so many of us were asking and the answer was very much yes, yes it is. When West wrote, "Sometimes you need to get rid of everything," Kardashian jokingly tweeted, "WAIT...everything?" And that, of course, prompted pal Chrissy Teigen to hilariously offer up an air mattress or a bouncy house, should the reality star find herself in need of some new digs.

Gray hair, aside, it's great to see Kardashian publicly reaffirm her "til death do us part" commitment to West, with whom made their first public appearance as a couple in 2012. And she's assured all of us we need not worry about her husband, also telling Seacrest, "He's doing really good. He's in Wyoming recording he has a couple of albums coming out so he’s just focused on that."

The pair is also pretty focused on their three biggest blessings: children North, 4, Saint, 2, and 4-month-old Chicago AKA their own "party of 5." In an adorable Mother's Day tweet, Kardashian even called herself the "luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!" — even if she joked she had to resort to "lollipop bribes" to get all three kids to pose with her for a photo.

While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres in April, the mom of three revealed both were present when their surrogate gave birth to their daughter Chicago in January — even if West was playing Connect 4 with friends in an adjoining room. “It’s his favorite game," she laughed. "He’s the best at it. I’m so bad at it.”

While it remains to be seen whether or not their anniversary will involve a game night, it's great that the pair are continuing to go the distance.