It may be hard to imagine Kim Kardashian in a typical 9-to-5 job, but there's one office position the reality star would apparently love to hold. Kim Kardashian would "love to be an attorney," according to Entertainment Tonight, and her reasons are pretty sound. On Friday, Kardashian shared the revelation about her dream career during a Today show joint interview with Alice Marie Johnson, whom President Trump freed from prison after meeting with Kardashian.

Kardashian explained to Today co-host Hoda Kotb that she'd love to join the legal field, but she's not thrilled at the prospect of all the school she'd have to go through to get there. She explained,

"All of my attorneys at home always joke, like, 'You've gotta just come be in the office. If I didn't have to go for so much school, I would truly love to be an attorney and practice all the time. That's something, everyone that knows me knows that I'm so passionate about it."

Kardashian's passion for helping people like Johnson is apparent from many of her actions. While she may not agree with President Trump on many issues, the two of them apparently had a productive meeting together. Trump granted Johnson clemency shortly after his meeting with Kardashian, a rare bipartisan victory in today's political climate.

Kardashian's work on Johnson's behalf is praiseworthy, but it's not the first time the reality star has spoken out about causes she believes in. In September 2016, Kardashian took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to raise awareness about the Armenian genocide. The ad was apparently in response to a separate ad in The Wall Street Journal that suggested the genocide never happened. "Genocide denial cannot be allowed," the ad read, along with a letter from Kardashian.

In April 2015, Kardashian also marked the 100th anniversary of the 1915 genocide by visiting Armenia, along with her sisters and husband. Kardashian shared a tribute at the Armenian Genocide Memorial during the trip.

Kardashian is no stranger to using her celebrity for good. She has millions of followers across her various platforms, not to mention Keeping Up With The Kardashians' viewership. So it's always nice to see Kardashian using her tremendous influence to raise awareness about important issues, and to enact real change.

While Kardashian might not ever become a full-fledged attorney, there are still plenty of other ways she can keep using her celebrity status as a force for positive change. Maybe one day, Kardashian could even become a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, joining other prominent celebrities who've highlighted causes near and dear to their hearts. Currently, Nicole Kidman, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway are all UN Women Goodwill Ambassadors, and they've each used the title to champion issues that matter to them. Joining their ranks might be the best of both worlds for Kardashian, because she could keep fulfilling her current obligations while also pursuing social justice.

And if that doesn't happen, there's always the possibility that a university could give Kardashian an honorary degree, too. She'd hardly be the first celebrity to receive the honor — and after her successful meeting with President Trump, it's possible that some universities are already considering the possibility.

There's a lot more to Kim K than what fans see on social media and on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. If her meeting with President Trump is any indication, Kardashian will keep fighting for what she believes in. Whether that's through her celebrity platform or as an attorney, Kardashian knows the power and influence she yields, which is why she's trying to use it for good.