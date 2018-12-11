Just as much as they are recognized for reality TV, the Kardashians are also known for posting cute family photos on social media. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared new photos from Saint's birthday party that was Tarzan themed and thrown on Dec. 1. Actually, Saint's party wasn't just in honor of him turning 3 on Dec. 5, but was also a joint birthday with his cousin, Reign Disick, who turns 4 on Dec. 14. Both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian shared photos and videos on social media on the actual party date, and, now, Kim has shared even more pictures. However, this time around, her photos feature herself, Kanye West, and their three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago.

As you can see below, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of images on Instagram of her family of five during the party. The 38-year-old captioned the post, "Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party."

Kim definitely struggled getting that great family photo she was probably trying to achieve, but there's no denying the following images are definitely entertaining. As you scroll through them, make sure you pay attention to North, her facial expressions, and her poses. She is seriously a showstopper.

Once again, the 5-year-old stole the show. Kardashian fans know North never disappoints when it comes to taking a picture. Well, she, thankfully, didn't let fans down in taking some epic photos at her baby brother's birthday party for her mom to share.

In November, Kim shared another hilarious photo of North, who just wasn't feeling her mom's need for a picture. As Kim captioned the photograph, "North is always a mood."

In April, Kim posted another Instagram of her family on a private plane, yep, North served up a peace sign and the best face ever. She knows how to work the camera, that's for sure.

It definitely isn't easy getting a successful group picture when you have small children. As for Kim's most recent family photos from Saint's birthday, they absolutely speak to real life and what it's like trying to take a nice family photo. When you have three little ones, you're never going to have the perfect picture.

In April, Kim expressed the difficulties of taking a family photo when she posted an Instagram for Easter. Next to the picture, she wrote, "I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

She understands the struggle, but somehow, her photos still turn out cute, and they all make for great memories.

Even if you're not a parent, you might remember from back in the day what it was like to take a family photo. It usually took multiple tries to get even one good image. If not, at some point, your parents probably just gave up and was like, "That's good enough."

If anything, at least Kim walked away with some memorable images from Saint and Reign's Tarzan birthday bash, including North stealing the spotlight.