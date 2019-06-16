Some might call it a Hallmark holiday, but Father's Day 2019 was a very special one for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West. It was their first one spent as a family of six after welcoming their latest addition, 5-week-old Psalm West. Kim shared a sweet Father's Day message for Kanye on Instagram professing her appreciation for what an amazing dad her husband is.

"Happy Fathers Day!" she wrote under a photo of their then-family of four walking the beach. West held hands with their two oldest kids, North, 6, and Saint, 3. "You are the best daddy to our kids!!!" she wrote. "We love you so much!" Their third child, daughter Chicago West, is 1.

Psalm was born on May 9 via surrogate, and Kim announced his name to the public on Mother's Day, May 17. She shared a screenshot of a text message from Kanye to make the announcement. He sent her a photo of the baby sleeping in his crib, and wrote in separate texts, "Beautiful Mother's Day ... With the arrival of our fourth child ... We are blessed beyond measure ... We have everything we need."

According to grandmother Kris Jenner, the baby's name was inspired by the book of the Bible with the same title. "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

Family friend Chrissy Teigen told People she loves the name and appreciates the couple's dedication to their kids. "I think it's beautiful," she said. "I know they wanted something biblical and I think they feel so set with their family now, it's so complete. Four has to be such a trip, I can't even imagine — two feels like a million.”

On June 10, there was speculation that Kim revealed the baby's middle name in an Instagram photo of the sleeping newborn. The caption initially read "Psalm Ye" as if Ye was his middle name. It was a particularly intriguing speculation because none of the couple's other three kids have middle names. Since the report was published, though, it appears that the caption of the photo was edited to read just, "Psalm." Kim hasn't commented to confirm nor deny the speculation.

Shortly after sharing her Father's Day appreciation for Kanye, Kim posted a throwback photo of her own dad, Robert Kardashian, who passed away of esophageal cancer in 2003.

"Miss you so much!" she wrote. "You would be so proud of The Robert G Kardashian Esophageal Center at @ucla. I have seen how so far in such a short period of time that we have helped so many and i am grateful to all of the amazing staff and doctors!"

Sister Kourtney Kardashian responded with two praying hands emojis. The family partnered with UCLA to open the center in April. "Our family is proud to pay tribute to our father by partnering with UCLA Health to establish the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health,” Kim said during the opening ceremony, per LA magazine. "We hope to save lives and help the community for many years to come in honor of our father.” Robert would no doubt be proud of his daughter's family.

Father's Day is definitely all the more special this year thanks to baby Psalm, and it's wonderful to see Kim paying tribute to all of the dads in her life.