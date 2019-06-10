Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children don't have middle names, but there's a chance Psalm's middle name is Ye. On Monday, Kardashian shared a photo of their recently born baby boy. The picture showed Psalm's full face for the first time and him napping with his arms behind his head. She wrote next to the image, "Psalm Ye." Based on her caption, people are now wondering if her fourth child has a middle name, which would also be in tribute to his father.

For those unaware, the rapper's nickname is Ye, which he's used for some time now. In June 2018, West also released his eighth album titled Ye. If that isn't enough, in September 2018, West tweeted he was changing his name to "Ye." He announced, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

West also previously discussed why the name Ye is meaningful and the reason he chose the moniker as his album title. In a June 2018 chat with radio host Big Boy (via Billboard), the rapper explained,

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

Seeing as Psalm is also a biblical name, there's a good chance Kardashian and West decided to name him "Psalm Ye West." Like a source told People in May about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and West's name selection, "Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually." The insider also explained that Psalm means "song" in Hebrew.

That same source also told the publication about West, "I know that both of them read the Bible regularly now. Kanye loves the Books of Poetry of the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon. He reads them over and over. Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them."

Kris Jenner also opened up about Psalm's name in a May interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed,

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible. I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect."

All that said, and as previously mentioned, their three eldest children, North, Saint, and Chicago, don't have middle names, so why would they give Psalm one? As W Magazine reported in January 2018, "Kim has never revealed the reason why she's decided to opt against middle names." There's no denying North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are all powerful names and stand out on their own, so middle names aren't really needed.

Kardashian nor West have yet to comment on if Ye is Psalm's middle name. Kardashian adding her husband's nickname after "Psalm" in her caption could mean absolutely nothing. But, if they decided to name their baby boy "Psalm Ye," it's certainly a nice way to honor West.