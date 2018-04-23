It's been a big year for the Kardashian-West family, and the memories are being documented on social media. On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared a new family photo, including Chicago West. The pic shows Kardashian and Kanye West on board a private jet with North, Saint, and Chicago. The baby is sitting in West's lap, while Kardashian does her best to get Saint and North to pose for the photo. The star has been candid about how tough it is to get the whole family together for a photo, and the fact that everyone is looking at the camera is honestly an achievement.

Kardashian wrote in an Instagram earlier this month about just how difficult it is to take a decent family pic, and even though North is making a silly expression, the photo on the plane came out so well. It seems like she's is on a roll with pictures of the fam these days, sharing adorable snaps of North and Saint in addition to the family portraits. Even though it's tough to get the shot, the moment on the jet wasn't only recent photo of the whole Kardashian-West fam the reality star put on social media. In April, she shared a stylish outdoor picture from Easter celebrations. "I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," she captioned the photo. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too." It may have taken tears, but the family did finally manage to pose for the snap.

It's not clear where the Kardashian-West's are jetting off to, but Kardshian posted plenty of pictures from recent trips to Japan and Turks and Caicos on social media, so fans will likely find out soon. Her Instagram feed has been flooded with pictures from the beach, including a picture of herself with a paddle board and a cute snap of North West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope making sand castles.

The family also got together for Easter. In addition to the group photo with West, Chicago, North, and Saint, there were plenty of pics of Kardashian and Kourtney's kids searching for Easter eggs, playing tug-of-war, and enjoying time together. This included a super sweet photo of Kardashian and West holding Chicago, their youngest child, who was born in January. It's been a major year for babies in the Kardashian-Jenner family, as Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her child, True Thompson, in April, and Kylie Jenner had her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February.

From holidays to getaways, it's been an eventful year for Kardashian-West family. It's about to get even more exciting. On April 19, West announced the release date for two new projects on Twitter. The first is a 7-track solo release due out June 1, and a collaboration Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghosts due out June 8. The whole family listened to the album after the announcement, and Kardashian tweeted her support. She shared a Kimoji pressing a Kanye button and tweeted "Kanye & Cudi album might actually be my favorite". In addition to the new album, West is also putting out releases from Teyana Taylor in June and Pusha T in May.

In the meantime, it seems the Kardashian-West family is spending plenty of time together. Kardashian isn't the only one sharing plenty of family moments these days, however, and Jenner has recently shared lots of adorable pictures of baby Stormi to Instagram. Even though the star took a break from social media during her pregnancy to preserve her privacy, she's shared several sweet moments from her first few months of motherhood to social media.

There's a good chance the family will be posting more baby photos soon, as Khloé has yet to share pictures of her newborn daughter. The star revealed the baby's name is True, and is reportedly loving motherhood. However, it's still the baby's first couple of weeks, so it might be a bit before Khloé shares pics to Instagram or Twitter. There will definitely be many more Kardashian-Jenner playdates in the near future, though, so fans can look forward to more family photos soon.