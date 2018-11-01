Between their amazing Victoria's Secret outfits or their odes to famous pop stars, the Kardashian family was at their Halloween best this year. That obviously includes the adorable tots in the family. On Thursday, Nov. 1, Kim Kardashian posted photos of Chicago's Halloween costume, and it's literally incredible.

On Nov. 1, Kardashian posted a couple of photos of her two youngest children on her Instagram Story. In the photos, Chicago West celebrated her first Halloween by donning a Jack Jack outfit (complete with a hilarious Jack Jack face mask), a nod to the baby character from The Incredibles films. In a follow-up post to her Story, Kardashian posted a photo of Chicago and son, Saint West, dressed up as Dash, another character from The Incredibles. The siblings' super sweet bond was on full display in the snap, as Saint gave his little sis a cuddle.

The youngsters couldn't have picked better costumes for Halloween, especially considering the cute and Incredible nicknames that Saint has given to his family members. According to The Mirror, Kardashian posted some clips to her Instagram Story back in July, in which Saint's nicknames for his family were revealed. Her son calls his little sister, "Jack Jack." Naturally, the other members of the family have Incredibles-approved nicknames, too, with Saint as "Dash," Kardashian as "Elastigirl," and presumably Kanye West as "Mr. Incredible," and North West as "Violet." Given these fun and oh-so-appropriate monikers, it's easy to see why Saint and Chicago's Halloween costumes were perfection.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Saint and Chicago have such a cute bond, as Kardashian has noted on social media many times before. On Aug. 7, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showcased just how inseparable her youngest two are and also just how much they look like actual twins.

Kardashian isn't exactly wrong, Saint and Chicago are basically inseparable based on all of their adorable features on their mom's Instagram. In late September, the sibling duo once again posed together, with their smiles on big display. The reality star captioned the snap with a simple, "morning cuties." Not only are Saint and Chicago the tightest brother-sister pair ever, but they're also the cutest bestie duo, too.

Saint's Incredibles costume wasn't the only outfit he donned for Halloween. He took a page out of his dad's handbook with his other costume, in which he posed in a block-like look alongside his cousin Reign Disick. In case their costumes look familiar, their miniature looks were identical to those worn by Kanye and Lil' Pump in his music video for "I Love It."

Not to be outdone by her little bro, North West also donned one of her dad's looks with her cousin Penelope Disick. The two gals wore Fiji and Perrier outfits just like Kanye and Lil' Pump did during their September Saturday Night Live performance of "I Love It."

As previously mentioned, the Kardashians definitely won Halloween with all of their costume changes. But, more specifically, the youngsters in the family, Saint, Chicago, North, and their cousins, really brought the cuteness this past Halloween season.