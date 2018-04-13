Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby girl on April 12, and now her family is speaking out about the new addition on social media. On Friday morning, Kim Kardashian posted her response to Khloé's baby and it includes an intimate detail about her younger sister's delivery.

On April 13, Kim wrote about how happy she was for her sister. She also said that Khloé's (still yet unnamed) daughter is "so beautiful." The KKW Beauty also mirrored one of her sister's previous tweets and wrote about how excited she was for her daughter, Chicago, who was born in January, and Khloé's daughter to "grow up as best friends the way we are!" Talk about adorable.

The best part about Kim's response, though? She offered up a very specific detail about Khloé's delivery. And that detail shows just how close these two sisters, and "best friends," really are. She wrote, "I'm so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL." So, it's safe to say that the reality star was definitely a big support to her sister in the delivery room.

TMZ previously reported that Kim was in the delivery room alongside her sister, as were Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé's BFF Malika Haqq, and the baby's father, Tristan Thompson. Yet, the KKW Beauty mogul's latest tweet shed a new, fun light on really went down during the birth of her niece.

Kim followed up her initial tweet with yet another about her niece. She told her followers that the baby is seriously "so gorgeous." You can just tell that the reality star's a proud aunt with all of her gushing over the new addition to the KarJenner crew.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wasn't the only member of the famous family to have taken to social media to discuss the happy baby news. On April 12, Kylie Jenner became the first of Khloé's siblings to publicly and directly comment on the news.

Kylie took to Snapchat to share her happiness over the fact that her sister welcomed a baby. In a video, the Life of Kylie star was riding in a car with BFF Jordyn Woods as she expressed her well wishes for her siblings. She captioned her video, which was filtered in a pink hue to celebrate the new addition, with "Kongrats, Khloé! It's a girl!"

Yet, neither Kylie nor Kim were the first from the fam to comment on the news. On April 12, the matriarch of the family herself, Kris Jenner, responded to news via Twitter. And in the process, she officially confirmed the news to be true.

W Magazine posted a video of Kendall Jenner saying the word "baby" three times, over and over, to represent her nieces, Kim's daughter Chicago, Kylie's daughter Stormi, and Khloé's daughter. The video was captioned with, "When three of your sisters give birth in under a year." Kris reposted the video and captioned it with a simple, "BLESSED!!!" The momager response not only served as a confirmation of the news, but it also showed just how thrilled she was about it.

