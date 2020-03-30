Kim Kardashian's Skims Has A 1 Million Person Waitlist & It Just Got Restocked

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to sell out of her Skims shapewear stock and build up a one-million-person waitlist for product. Yes, you read that right. The restock, which drops Monday morning, is in celebration of the brand’s six-month anniversary, and it's been a long time coming for Skims devotees. In a statement from the brand, it was touted as the “largest assortment of colors and styles available since Skims first launched in September 2019.” Is the excitement building yet?

The restock will include the brand’s full line of solutionwear, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X, available in nine different skin tones. All pieces, as always, will be priced between $28 and $98. Sold exclusively on the brand’s website, it’s sure to sell out again asap as fans will stock up immediately after the drop. After all, since searches of loungewear and lingerie are rising since Quarantine, you can bet people will want to get their hand on Skims' comfier pieces for all the Zoom meetings they've been trucking through?

Since Skims was designed with every woman in mind, according to brand reps, it’s no shock that the product itself is beloved by all. And coming from shapewear queen Kardashian West? The line was always destined for gold.

Beginning at 9am PST, shop Skims’ full re-stock on skims.com.