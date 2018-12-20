When both you and your grandma were only married for two months, why not bond over it by joking about the short-lived commitments? That's exactly what happened on Thursday when Kim Kardashian posted a throwback of M.J.'s wedding day on Instagram. The picture shows M.J. Shannon, Kris Jenner's mom and the Kardashian-Jenner children's grandmother, in her wedding dress and veil. It's a lovely photo, and one Kim captioned by showcasing how much the two have in common.

"I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, before reflecting on how she can totally relate to her grandma's once extremely short marriage.

Kim wrote about M.J.'s first wedding,

"It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you MJ (and how much does Kendall look like MJ!!!)"

Of course, Kim is referring to her marriage to Kris Humphries that only lasted 72 days. The two got married on Aug. 20, 2011 after only six months together. Their wedding was a star-studded affair and even became a two-hour special on E!

However, the romance came to an end as quickly as the relationship started. Kim's rep confirmed the divorce at the end of October in 2011. Her statement read (via The Hollywood Reporter),

"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever but sometimes things don't work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best."

Like she said in her latest Instagram of M.J., Kim followed her heart and split with Humphries. Kim's decision to end her second marriage was also filmed for Season 2 of Kourtney & Kim Take New York, which aired in 2012. She's never been one to hide the truth, so it definitely took a lot of courage for Kim to admit on camera she made a mistake marrying Humphries.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

The fact that Kim is able to take a difficult situation and discuss it lightheartedly speaks to the kind of person she is. She clearly isn't ashamed of her past, nor is she afraid to talk about it openly for the public to consume.

In December 2017, she and M.J. spoke about their failed marriages in a video posted on Kim's website and app. "We have a lot in common," the KKW Beauty founder said. "We both got married for two months once." M.J. chimed in, "We have so much in common. History repeats itself."

At the time, M.J. explained how she married her high school sweetheart over 60 years ago. "I can’t believe it because I was married for two months at 18," she told her granddaughter. "Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring, a guy I had been going with for four years."

However, she wanted out pretty much right away after determining that the marriage wasn't "really that much fun." M.J. told Kim, "Once you got married you realized it. 'What did I do?' And you try to stay in there for a month or so and really try hard and you just can't. You think, 'I shouldn’t waste his time.'"

Ending a marriage so soon after having the wedding sounds really hard, not to mention all of the pressure and emotions that come with it. As difficult as it was at the time for both Kim and M.J., they are both currently happy and have learned so much from their divorces. Plus, they can now laugh about a time in their lives that wasn't very much fun, which is really all that matters.