Last week in her Vogue cover story, Kim Kardashian announced her plans to become a lawyer. Just like everything the reality star does, this news received a lot of attention, but not all of it was positive. Some people accused her of solely using her privilege or money to reach this achievement, instead of working hard. Now, Kardashian has set the record straight about her law aspirations and how much effort she's actually putting in.

On Monday, April 15, Kardashian posted a photo of herself with lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney surrounded by books, binders, coffee, and a laptop. She also took the time to elaborate on her plans and clear up some misconceptions about her latest goal.

Even though Kardashian made the announcement last week that she's aiming to take the bar exam in 2022, she's actually been working toward that for a little bit under a year at this point. Her Instagram post began with an explanation of the timeline and procedures:

"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way."

In her Instagram post, she shared, "I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case." The mother-of-three also insisted, "For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying."

As the caption continued, Kardashian clarified her unconventional path to a law degree. She told her followers,

"The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone [whose] state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers."

Kardashian is so set on this goal that she really took the extra mile to make sure she can be super focused. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed, "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams." She's definitely right about that one. It's never too late to branch out and set new goals.

As great as it is that Kardashian is adding law school to an already-packed schedule, she's the first to admit that she's not working alone. She wrote, "I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey."

As Kardashian also explained in her Vogue interview, it's definitely a group effort. She told the magazine,

"It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

After those aforementioned shoutouts, Kardashian logged out of Instagram because she has a busy week ahead of her. She shared, "This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck." Based on the comments beneath the post, it looks like her family members are doing exactly that. Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "I couldn't be more proud of you, sister," while Khloé Kardashian added, "I am so proud of you Keeks."

Of course, Kardashian is privileged to have support from a team of all-star lawyers, but that doesn't take away from the hard work and time she's putting in. She has to take the same exams and write the same essays that everyone else does, and based on her post, she's taking the challenge seriously.