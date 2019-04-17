Part of the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered for a truly special occasion on Wednesday. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian celebrated a health center named after their late father, Robert Kardashian. Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance for the opening, as reported by E! News. The center is located in Los Angeles and is named the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health.

In 2003, Robert died at the age of 59 after battling esophageal cancer. According to People, the late lawyer was only diagnosed with cancer less than eight weeks before his death. Robert was a huge part of his kids' lives and continues to be still to this day. His family constantly keeps his memory alive and of course remembers him on days like his birthday. So, to have a health center honoring Robert means the world to the Kardashian-Jenners.

As you can see below, Kim shared a video from the ribbon cutting ceremony and revealed that her "whole dad's side of the family came to support." Kris also popped into Kim's video and declared, "So exciting!"

According to E! News, Kim said in a statement about the center, "We look forward to working with our longtime family friend, Dr. Eric Esrailian, the Melvin and Bren Simon Digestive Diseases Center, and the UCLA Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases to build the best program of its kind in the country." She added,

"We hope to save lives and help the community for many years to come in honor of our father."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even shared details about the event on Twitter. "So proud to announce the Robert G Kardashian center for esophageal health being launched at UCLA," Kim tweeted. "My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention."

She also tweeted, "A huge thank you to @esrailian [Dr. Eric Esrailian] for making this happen! We have been planning this for a year now and I am so proud. #RobertGKardashianCenter #EsophagealHealth."

Like Kim, Khloé took to her own social media expressing her excitement over the center. On her Instagram Story, she said,

"We're really excited. It's been years and years in the making. I just can't believe it's now going to be a reality. We're so excited and honored."

The Revenge Body host also discussed the health center's purpose, which will "provide resources for groundbreaking research, patient care, and education/training, in addition to support of efforts in esophageal health."

She explained further,

"The naming of the center and its dedicated specialty services will assist in advancing UCLA's position at the forefront of the world for the study and treatment of esophageal and other GI disorders — improving the quality of life for countless patients and their families."

The UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health is a huge deal for Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and the rest of their family. Rob Kardashian, Robert's son, hasn't commented publicly on the center, but he's probably just as proud as his sisters. This is a big moment for all of them, so it's understandable why they're celebrating the health center that keeps their late dad's memory alive.