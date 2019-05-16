There's something ~kind~ of amazing arriving in the freezer aisle. It's not another ice cream bar or cake — though I wouldn't mind a few more of those — but it will be your favorite snack bar for summer. KIND Frozen bars are at Walmart and I would like to get to spend some one-on-one time with a box of them as soon as possible.

We're all familiar with the wonder of letting a chocolate candy bar get all cool in the refrigerator or freezer before indulging in a bite. The cool temperature gives the chocolate-cracker-nut butter-caramel concoction additional oomph. First it's cold and then it melts in your mouth. And now KIND Healthy Snacks are doing the work for us with KIND Frozen by selling their delicious nut bars already chilled.

Even though grocery stores display a plethora of KIND Bar varieties for us to grab as breakfast on our way to work, there's only one KIND Frozen flavor. But it's a good one. Almonds are the star of this frozen nut bar number, alongside smooth dark chocolate and sea salt. The Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt KIND Frozen bar is now available in the freezer aisle of select Walmarts across the nation. They're available as single bars, but if you know yourself the the way I know myself, you are going to want to more than one bar in a single seating — luckily, the bars also come in a box of six.

KIND Snacks are always innovating the way we snack. The bars we know and love aren't your average granola bars. "KIND Frozen upholds our brand's promise and is consistent with how we've always entered new categories — with an eye to creatively elevate people's overall experience," said Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of KIND, in an official press release. Whether you're grabbing a KIND bar for breakfast, a snack, or an after-dinner treat, it does always feel like there are options.

This isn't the only KIND innovation you've seen recently. In Nov. 2018 KIND Mini Bars hit shelves. The impossibly adorable bite size bars packed flavor into a .7-ounce bar. Flavors include Salted Caramel & Dark Chocolate Nut and Dark Chocolate Almond & Coconut. I would like to meet both of these flavors in person and take them with me wherever I go. Other KIND Bars, per Walmart's website, include KIND's "Chewy with a Crunch" Healthy Grain Bars as well as the classic Nuts & Spices Bars.

If you're looking for a bar to go ~nuts~ over, look no further than the KIND bar. Whether you prefer your bars chewy with a little crunch, all nuts or shrunken in an adorably mini package, KIND Bar provides. And now, for after dinner treats or, really, whenever, KIND Frozen's Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bar completes the ways in which we can enjoy a nutty bar.

Move over, popsicles. Make room, ice cream sandwiches. KIND Frozen brings something new to the freezer aisle. With summer quickly approaching, this creamy almond based nut bar is the coolest way to stay cool through the hotter months. I'd love to stay and chat some more, but I have to pick up a few six packs of these bars before they're all gone.