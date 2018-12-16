In an interview that aired on CNN Saturday night, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand discussed potential 2020 Democratic presidential nominees, and said that she was concerned about the lack of diversity among the current pool of would-be candidates. Her concerns come as the senator has openly shared that she, herself, is also considering throwing her name in the ring for the next presidential election.

During the interview, CNN's Van Jones asked Gillibrand if she was concerned about the list of potential Democratic candidates, "the top three being white guys," according to Newsweek. Gillibrand said that she was.

“I aspire for our country to recognize the beauty of our diversity at some point in the future and I hope someday we have a woman president," Gillibrand said, adding that "a more inclusive America is a stronger America," according to CNN.

As for Gillibrand's own potential run, she told CNN that she was "definitely thinking about it, of course." She said that she has been discussing the idea of a potential campaign with her husband and her children, and told Jones that she would be making a decision soon. She explained that the choice had a lot to do with her personal faith and morals.

