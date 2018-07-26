The secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, who was in charge of carrying out Trump's family separation practice, reportedly defended herself as "not racist" on Wednesday. According to the San Antonio Express News, Hispanic lawmakers grilled Kirstjen Nielsen about the administration's plan to meet the Thursday deadline for reuniting migrant families it separated.

In a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, San Antonio Express News reported that Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said Nielsen defended herself, saying, "I am not a racist. Nobody believes families should be separated." Bustle has reached out to the DHS for comment.

The family separation policy no longer supposed in effect as the result of an executive order Trump signed in June. Critics, however, seem unconvinced about the success of such an order as they point to the cases of children who still haven't seen their parents as well as the Trump administration failing to meet court-ordered deadlines for reuniting families.

Speaking of the families torn apart under the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration stance at a news conference on Wednesday, Castro said, "It’s inconceivable they’ll be able to reunite the remaining children by the deadline." According to the San Antonio Express News, some 3,000 children have been taken away from their parents since April.

Highlighting how Trump's government categorizing parents as "eligible" to meet their children, Castro tweeted on Thursday, "I fear that @ DHSgov is declaring certain parents and children 'ineligible' for reunification because they don’t know their identities or have lost track of the parent or child. It may be cover for incompetence born out of malevolence. # FamiliesBelongTogether"

Al Drago/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...