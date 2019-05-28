The hit HBO TV series Game Of Thrones ended earlier this month and now, one of its stars is looking to take some time to out of the spotlight. Kit Harington is seeking treatment at a wellness retreat to work through "personal issues," according to a statement from his rep on Tuesday, May 28. The statement from his rep reads: “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

According to the NY Post, Harington has reportedly been at the Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss for about a month, arriving shortly before Game Of Thrones aired its May 19 series finale. The newspaper reported that the 32-year-old actor, who played Jon Snow on the HBO series, was reportedly "undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions." An unnamed source told the NY Post that Harington's wife, actor Rose Leslie, has been "extremely supportive" of her husband. The couple met on Game Of Thrones — she played Jon Snow's first love, Ygritte, a wilding from north of The Wall on Seasons 2 through 4 of the show — and they got married in Scotland last June.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...