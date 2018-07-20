Ah, the colors of summer. Crisp white bathing suits, baby blue pinstriped tops, flowing yellow sundresses that make golden hour pics better than ever before, and that faint shadowy line of my imaginary ab muscles. I look forward to the season every year for it's cheery colors in the fashion world and beyond — they just make everything pop in the best way possible. For all you chefs-to-be, makers of homemade ice cream, and first-time cooks who are spending the warm months whipping up new recipes, the summer color palette just got even brighter. KitchenAid has blessed 2018 with its first-ever KitchenAid Color of the Year: a gorgeous, vibrant coral hue that'll give millennial pink a run for its money.

KitchenAid's color of honor is aptly named "Bird of Paradise" after the stunning tropical flower that calls South Africa home. The company hopes that its brand-new line of Bird of Paradise colored kitchen appliances will "bring your kitchen to life and further inspire your culinary creativity." The products are bright, summery, and will be sure to bring a tropical flair to any kitchen. One product that will make culinary aficionado Antoni Porowski and interior designer Bobby Berk from Queer Eye proud? Sign me up, please.

"Bird of Paradise is an exotic getaway in a color. The vibrant coral hue is uplifting and fresh with just a touch of nostalgia," Jessica McConnell, KitchenAid's senior manager of color, finish & material studio and global consumer design, explained in a press release. Honestly, it's the perfect shade. The color does have a touch of a retro-throwback feel, but would still fit flawlessly into even the most monochromatic modern kitchen. "It looks great on its own, but, also pairs beautifully with the deep, lush greens we are seeing everywhere in interior design right now," McConnell added. The company looked into 2018's most popular design trends in order to find a swatch that excited professional chefs and home cooks alike. I know, I know, you already want to launch the redesign of your entire kitchen, but let's see the official line up of KitchenAid's Bird of Paradise products first.

The Color of the Year debuted in six countertop kitchen appliances. The Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer comes in 3.5 and 5 quart sizes (depending on the size of the stainless steel bowl), and the larger one can make "up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch." Yes, please--and it doesn't hurt that it's super pretty. Then, there's KitchenAid's 5-Speed Diamond Blender, that offers "ultimate blending performance" with five pulse settings and a crush ice mode. To top it off, a 2-Speed Hand Blender, 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, and 3.5 Cup Mini Food Processor are also available in the highly anticipated Bird of Paradise hue.

Even on rainy, humid days, you can throw on Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's heavenly ukelele rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow and have a full-out island escape in your kitchen--complete with fruit smoothies prepared in your Bird of Paradise colored blender. Your friends will definitely be tempted to "borrow" your gorgeous new kitchen appliances and your roommate will probably use them at any chance they get, because who doesn't like to cook in style? I predict that the bright, corally tint will be among the year's newest color trends (mustard yellow and millennial pink have had their days in the sun, it's time to switch it up), and I want a sundress in the shade immediately. KitchenAid truly outdid themselves with the vivid Bird of Paradise, and hopefully 2019's Color of the Year will knock our socks off all over again.