If you’ve ever watched a makeup video online, then you know the power beauty products possess to completely change a person’s entire look from its natural state. Kim Kardashian, herself, looks like a new person in KKW Beauty’s Mattes Collection campaign. And the makeup look is so different on Kim, it has fans doing a double-take.

Right on the heels of baby sister Kylie’s birthday collection, Kim announced with an Instagram post that she is launching another collection before summer’s end under KKW Beauty. Aptly-named the Mattes Collection, the KUWTK star is releasing two smaller collections of all matte formulas in eye shadow, lip liner, and lipstick.

“I’m so excited to announce my new ‘90s inspired collection of all matte formulas—The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!” Kim wrote on her Instagram page. “I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the ’90s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is.”

Given the “you can dust it off and try again” Aaliyah vibes Kim is serving in the campaign photos she posted, the collection definitely offers ‘90s trends in bold color stories. Featured are two 10-shade eyeshadow palettes, six matte lipsticks (in a new matte formula), six coordinating lip liners, and five eyeliners. The Mattes Collection officially drops Aug. 16 on KKWBeauty.com 12 p.m. PST/ 3 p.m. EST.

Here’s what can be found in this nostalgic ‘90s product lineup.

Matte Cocoa Eyeshadow Palette

The Matte Cocoa Palette is giving you warn pastel shades and some deeper brownish reddish tones in one single palette. These shadows are made with a creamy powder finish to allow for an ultimate blend between shadows. This palette will retail for $45.

Matte Smoke Eyeshadow Palette

Where the Matte Cocoa Palette highlights all warm tones, the Matte Smoke Palette contains the perfect cool tones for the ever so popular smoky eyeshadow effect. This palette differs with gray tones, ashier browns, pale peaches, and off white shades.

KKW Beauty Eyeliner Bundle

KKW Beauty can save you some coin when you purchase certain products (or the entire collection) in a bundle like this Eyeliner Bundle. The shades included in the bundle are Brown, Nude, Black, Navy, and White, or you can shop them individually for $10 each.

Lip Liners

The lip liners in this collection also offer a matte finish and there are three shades that correspond with the Cocoa Collection ('90s Chic, '90s Glam, and '90s Style), and three for the Smoke Collection ('90s Icon, '90s Runway, and '90s Supermodel. While you can't buy the lip liners in a bundle, they're all individually sold for $12 each.

Lipstick Bundle

One thing you can count on is that KKW Beauty is known for its lipstick bundles and the complete set of Matte Lipsticks will set you back $98. There are mauve rose shades, peachy nudes, and even a classic '90s brown shade to complete this throwback of a collection. If there's only one shade in the bunch you're digging, these retail separately for $18.

In a world full of shimmers, some beauty lovers will find this all matte collection to be a breath of fresh air. Besides, donning fits and makeup like a '90s supermodel may be something to finally write off that bucket list.