A five-time NBA champion is now also an Academy Award winner. On Sunday night, Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short for his film Dear Basketball. Along with Bryant, who wrote the story, the award also went to animator Glen Keane. But even though this is a major moment for Bryant, viewers of the award show aren't forgetting about his past at a time like this. Especially amid the conversation about sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood, the previous rape allegation against Bryant is on some viewers minds. (Bryant denied at the time that the claim that the encounter was non-consensual.)

In 2003, the former Lakers player was arrested after being accused of rape by a hotel employee, who claimed Bryant assaulted her in Colorado, as The Wrap reports. Bryant was charged with a felony account of sexual assault. He said at the time, according to CNN, "I didn't force her to do anything against her will. I'm innocent. You know. I sit here in front of you guys furious at myself. Disgusted at myself for making a mistake of adultery."

The Wrap reports that the criminal charges were later dropped and a civil case was settled outside of court in 2005. In court, Bryant's lawyer read a statement on his behalf that said, "Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did." According to the Los Angeles Times, Bryant and the accuser said in a statement at the time that the suit had "been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties."

But, while this case was settled 15 years ago, in a year when allegations against powerful men are at the forefront and those who have allegations against them are called out when they receive accolades like Academy Award nominations — and wins — Bryant's history has not gone unnoticed. And now that he has actually won an Oscar, Twitter users are speaking out.

There were strong messages made in terms of the Time's Up movement during the broadcast, and Bryant's win put things in a different perspective.

Casey Affleck, who won the award for Best Actor last year, decided to sit out this year's award show. After winning his Oscar, he faced much backlash because he had been accused of sexual misconduct. (Affleck has denied the allegations against him.)

It did happen in 2003. If it had happened in the current climate, it might not have been as forgettable.

Bryant's film had to get the votes in order to win, which raises the question about whether his past was taken into consideration by voters.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.