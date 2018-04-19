If anyone knows how to celebrate a birthday, it's the Kardashian family, but this time, the oldest of the famous sisters decided to keep things low-key. Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday with her kids, and judging from the photos and videos she shared on her Instagram story, it seems like she had an awesome day. Oh, and Penelope, Mason, and Reign are the sweetest ever — but thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we already knew that, right?

On Wednesday, Kardashian turned 39 and decided to spend the day with the people who matter most to her... and as it turns out, they definitely know how to party. From a giant display of balloons to a cake made of ice cream scoops to an actual birthday cake covered in fondant flowers, she seems to have had the best day ever, and her children had a huge hand in that.

First things first: the balloons. In the first video she shared, Kardashian's house was decorated with gigantic rose gold balloons that spelled out "Happy birthday Mom" — with 3-year-old Reign posing nearby. That alone would have been enough of a surprise to make this a truly awesome birthday, but the fun didn't end there.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Next? Ice cream. At what looks like a restaurant they visited for the occasion, Penelope walked outside carrying a plate full of ice cream and biscotti, singing "Happy Birthday" to her mom (with Mason behind her, already eating his ice cream, because #priorities). Penelope had a very focused face on, and clearly took her duties very seriously. "My kids made this for me," Kardashian captioned the video, with the smile and crying emojis. How sweet is that?

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Plus, the ice cream concoction looked really good, so her kids may actually have a future in the culinary arts.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Then, Kardashian showed off some her gifts and the tons of flowers she received, continuing to prove that she did, in fact, have the best birthday ever. At one point, she even showed off a horse planter that was growing a plant instead of a mane, which might be the classiest way to display a house plant in the history of house plants. One thing's for sure: Wednesday was a really good day to be Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She wrapped things up with a more traditional type of cake — covered in pink fondant and green, yellow, and pink flowers. She showed it off in a video of everyone she was with (all of whom remained off camera) as they sang "Happy Birthday" to her for the second time that day, right before she blew out the single candle on the cake.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Being that so many Kardashian birthdays are celebrated with massive, blowout parties, it's refreshing to see that this is how Kardashian decided to spend this one. She may or may not have plans to celebrate with friends later this week, but it's sweet that on the actual day, she was with her kids. It seems like they enjoyed themselves too — or, at minimum, enjoyed the ice cream they were served in honor of their mom turning a year older. What's not to love about that?

It's hard to believe that next year, we'll be celebrating 40 years of Kourtney Kardashian, but it'll look good on her — just like 39 already does. It's going to be fun to see what she has in store for the year ahead, especially since she's starting with a bang by launching her first collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. This definitely has the potential to be one of her best years already.