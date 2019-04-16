Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie appear to be making great strides in their friendship. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie went to the spa together in what was their first public, solo hangout. In other words, it was a major moment for Kardashian and her ex's girlfriend.

On April 13, the Daily Mail first published photos of the two exiting the spa during their April 12 hangout session. According to the publication, Kardashian and Richie went to a skin care clinic in Beverly Hills and, following their get-together, left the spa one after the other, as they were trying to keep a low profile. Now, the most interesting part about this report is that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model went on the outing solo, with nary a Lord Disick to be seen. While it's definitely possible that two have hung out before on a solo basis, this is the first time that they've been spotted doing so publicly.

It may come as a surprise to some to hear that Kardashian is hanging out with the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, these hangouts are actually par for the course for them at this point.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Most recently, Us Weekly reported that Kardashian, Richie, and Disick went on a family vacay together in early April to celebrate the reality star's birthday early (her birthday falls on April 18). The publication reported that the three celebs, alongside Kardashian and Disick's three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — all traveled to Rovaniemi, Finland for some rest and relaxation in some luxurious accommodations. The crew reportedly stayed in rooms that featured panoramic views of everything from the Northern Lights to the Midnight Sun.

While they didn't share too many snaps from their supposed vacation, Richie did post one photo on Instagram that appears to have been taken during their getaway. The model posted a photo of herself, dressed in stylish, winter-appropriate gear, in front of a cabin, which she captioned with, "The North Pole."

That's not the only family trip that Richie has taken with her boyfriend, his ex-girlfriend, and the former couple's kids. According to Entertainment Tonight, the modern fam went on a ski trip to Aspen together, alongside many of Kardashian's family members in late December.

A source told ET at the time their ski trip, that the three adults, Kardashian, Disick, and Richie "get along great." They continued to reveal, "It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another. Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she's] happy for the couple."

Prior to the extended family vacay, the three celebs, along with Mason, Penelope, and Reign, all took a trip to Mexico, also in late December, to celebrate the holidays. Disick even showcased how well their vacation went by posting a snap of himself sitting next to his ex-girlfriend and his current girlfriend, as they lounged near the pool. He captioned the pic with a jokey, "What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY."

Given their travels across the world together and their solo spa hangouts, one can safely say that Kardashian and Richie's friendship is really blossoming.