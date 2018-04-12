On April 12, multiple sources from E! News to TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian had given birth to her baby girl in Cleveland. Now, that news has been confirmed by the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch herself. In a Twitter post, Kris Jenner confirmed Khloé Kardashian gave birth and let her fans know how happy she was about the good news.

Jenner reposted a W Magazine tweet, which includes a video of Kendall Jenner saying baby three times over and over, a nod to the momager's three new grandchildren (Kim Kardashian's baby Chicago, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi, and Khloé's yet unnamed baby daughter). The magazine's post says, "When three of your sisters give birth in under a year," to which Jenner replied, "BLESSED!!!" Her response not only served as the first word from any of the Kardashian-Jenner crew on Kardashian's baby news, but also confirmed the news in the process.

TMZ previously reported that Kardashian had given birth early on April 12, with her family (Kris, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian) and her BFF Malika Haqq. The child's father, Tristan Thompson, was also present for the birth, despite the recent cheating allegations surrounding him. People reported that Jenner, and Kim, flew to be by the Revenge Body star's side shortly after those cheating claims emerged on April 10 in order to support her.

Jenner has yet to follow up on her tweet nor have any of the other Kardashians commented on the baby news (even though their social media accounts have been active since Kardashian reportedly gave birth). While Kardashian's other famous family members haven't directly commented on the news themselves, it's really only a matter of time until some of them do.

It's so nice to see Jenner's excitement over her growing family, as she's been so thrilled about Kardashian being able to experience motherhood. When the reality star first announced to her family that she was expecting, the momager, and everybody else, were besides themselves with joy. And, luckily enough, the whole announcement was captured for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the episode, Jenner said,, through tears, "I just never thought that this one [Khloé] was going to be able to have a baby. I just want you to be happy."

E! Entertainment on YouTube

More to come...