Kris Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Her Kids Include Kanye West Karaoke

Birthday tributes for America’s favorite momager poured in on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Kris Jenner’s birthday tributes from her kids include a Kanye West cover. For her 64th birthday on Tuesday, Jenner’s children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner paid homage to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch on their respective social media accounts. In an Instagram post shared by Kourtney, the momager karaokes West’s 2012 song “Mercy." Kourtney captioned the post, “Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included).”

In the black-and-white clip, Kris raps the words from her son-in-law’s song. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star croons, “Lamborghini mercy, your chick she so thirsty, I'm in that two-seat Lambo with your girl, she tryna jerk me.” While this particular homage provided the kicks, Kourtney followed the post with a more heartfelt Instagram tribute. She captioned a throwback photo of her mom holding her in her arms, “Thank you for giving me the most incredible childhood in the world, for showing us how to LIVE generously, love with a big, unconditional heart, and celebrate and cherish every single second."

Elsewhere on Instagram, Kim shared a tribute with photos of the two on a couch and poked fun at their large family. She wrote, in part, “Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special.”

In an assortment of photos of the two, Khloé followed suit with an Instagram post that celebrated her mom’s “queen” status. She wrote, in part, “You are a Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. That’s a super woman to me [...] You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life.”

On their Instagram Stories, Kris’ youngest daughters Kylie and Kendall paid their own tributes. Kylie kicked off the birthday content by announcing a 50% off sale for the Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner makeup collection that the two collaborated on, which debuted in May 2018 for Mother’s Day. In the Stories that followed, Kris is seen riding around Los Angeles in a convertible and receiving a birthday cake baked into the mold of a California driver's license that read, “2 DIE 4.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Kendall, on the other hand, shared a throwback sepia-toned photo of her mom kissing her baby cheeks.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Story

In addition to her children's messages, Kris also acknowledged her own birthday via Twitter in a very Kris way. In response to E! Entertainment's birthday tweet, which included a GIF of herself saying, “Honey, I’m trending on Twitter,” she retweeted it and added, “wait, why am I not trending?”

As America's favorite momager has famously said before, "This is the case for the FBI."