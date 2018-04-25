Kris Jenner is calling out the media on Twitter left and right these days, primarily in response to this week's bout of (apparently, fake) news regarding her son-in-law, Kanye West. On Tuesday evening, Kris Jenner commented on rumors about Kanye West which included the claims that that West has been acting out in his personal circles and is "very hard to deal with right now." Via Twitter, Jenner set the record straight with a sequence of responses to the rumors that'll prove difficult for fans to misinterpret. Accompanying a link to one of the reports in question titled, "Kanye West 'Seems to Be on the Edge' and 'Is Very Hard to Deal with Right Now': Sources", Jenner wrote, quite plainly: "Nope... not true!"

In addition to that, about two hours prior, Jenner penned a similar message to her social media following and kept that response short, sweet, and to the point. With a link to another West-centric story from People (again, the headline pretty much sums up the crux of the story: "Kanye West Has Had 'Explosive' Fights with Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Can't 'Control' Him"), Jenner simply wrote, "Lies,Lies,Lies."

While both stories tout some pretty serious claims about the state of West's mental and emotional stability, each report relies entirely on the testimonies of unidentified sources who, apparently, spoke to the publication about the musician's reportedly "worrisome" behavior as of late.

The fact that Jenner felt the need to respond to the rumors publicly makes sense, since the first of the two stories essentially called into question the state of her relationship with her son-in-law. The report says that West's "erratic" behavior has begun to strain his familial ties, particularly with Jenner. To that end, a source told People that West has had "huge blow-ups" with his mother-in-law. Continuing, the source said,

"[Jenner] sees how erratic he's acting and is most concerned about her daughter's brand. She's also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he's having explosive issues with her too. Everyone is really, really worried."

Tuesday's rumors stem from ongoing buzz over West that began when the rapper unexpectedly reactivated his Twitter account on Friday, April 13, after having taken a hiatus from social media in May of 2017. Upon his mysterious return to the social networking platform, West promptly began penning a seemingly endless series of philosophical tweets.

But perhaps fans should take all of the hubbub with a grain of salt, given that Kim Kardashian playfully responded to her husband's tweet with a funny comment that immediately went viral. While Kardashian's tweet doesn't necessarily prove that everything is OK in terms of West's mental health, if West's tweets really were a manifestation of something more serious going on in his personal life, perhaps Kardashian wouldn't have responded to it as exuberantly as she did.

Not only that, but West actually explained the reason behind his seemingly out-of-the-blue tweets the following week. On Wednesday morning, April 18, West announced via Twitter that his tweets essentially double as a running draft of a philosophy book that he's "writing in real time," supposedly.

Judging by the comments attached to both of Jenner's call-out tweets (which are riddled with exclamations of solidarity and support for Jenner's statements), it seems like the notoriously fierce leader of the Kardashian-Jenner fam succeeded in getting her point across about the West rumors. But, whether the stories about West's allegedly "erratic" behavior will end up holding any weight is pretty much anyone's guess, at this point. Either way, here's hoping that everything works out well in the Kardashian-Jenner fam.