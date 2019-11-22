Love at first sight? Not quite. Kristen Bell said she and husband Dax Shepard had “no sparks whatsoever” when they first met. In an upcoming interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Bell talked about the first time she met Shepard and admitted that she wasn't initially very enamored by her now-husband. The two first met at a small dinner party for producer Shauna Robertson, who worked on Bell's 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Shepard was apparently a chatterbox.

Recalling the dinner in a clip published on Nov. 22, Bell said,

I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, like, two months prior. And in retrospect, I realize he had just gotten out of a long relationship. We were sitting at a table. The only thing I remember is that he talked so much. I didn’t know who he was. I’m like, ‘Is that one of the guys from Jackass or something?’ And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.

The two then ran into each other again two weeks later at a hockey game. It was then that they had developed a connection, according to Bell. “We’re both from Detroit and Red Wings fans. We saw each other at the game [and] started to flirt,” she said. “The day after that I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?’”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While the text could have gone either way, Bell said that she loved the boldness of it. “He’s so bold and that was my kind of person,” Bell said. “I was like, okay, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.”

The two have been growing strong since that hockey game. Bell and Shepard married in 2013 after six years of dating. The couple share two daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta, together. Bell and Shepard have long been heralded as #RelationshipGoals. The two recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in October — a milestone that completely slipped their minds. On Instagram at the time, Bell shared a photo of the two and wrote, “We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5-year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day.”

Bell’s post concluded, in part, “That’s because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant… I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you won’t either. And that’s just one more thing I love about us.”