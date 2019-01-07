Let's face it — the best part of awards season is getting a glimpse at the glamour on all the stars' social media. And Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's 2019 Golden Globe photos will remind you why they're one of Hollywood's favorite couples. These two always keep it real, sharing plenty of funny moments while preparing for their evening at the awards ceremony.

Bell was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role as Eleanor Shellstrop on The Good Place. She didn't end up taking home the award, but that didn't stop the couple from enjoying the night. On Instagram, Bell shared several goofy photos of their red carpet looks, as well as some sweet behind-the-scenes moments.

Before the show on Sunday, Bell shared a picture dressed up with Shepard. Of course, it's not their style to pose for a photo without a joke, so the couple wore napkins around in their collars to eat. Bell wrote, "Power Couple. Let’s hope they’re serving Red Lobster." Then during the awards, Bell shared a selfie with Shepard, who looks thrilled by the award show proceedings. She wrote, "Look how cute your dad is when he watches the show..." It's no surprise the two comedy stars managed to be relatable, even as they stepped out for the glamorous night.

In addition to the posts on Instagram, Bell also shared several moments from the lead-up to the show on her IG Story. Apparently the couple spent the night before the show at a hotel with friends. She wrote:

"4 parents at a hotel sleepover no kids? Matching jammies that make us look like we busted out of a mental hospital? Dads playing with a fascinating 6000 lumens flashlight? We. Know how. To party."

The next morning, she kept fans posted with pictures of the two lounging about and enjoying breakfast in bed before the event.

Kristen Bell/Instagram Story (2)

In addition to the pictures in her Story, Bell joked about the meal in another Instagram post, writing, "I can’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanly possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right?" She then shared a glimpse into the preparation process, drawing a heart on a photo of Shepard putting his tux on.

Even after over 12 years, these two seem so happy together. Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 after meeting at a Detroit Red Wings Game, according to Good Housekeeping. Then Bell and Shepard got engaged in 2009, but postponed their wedding until gay marriage was legalized, as reported by People. The two finally wed in 2013, and have two daughters Lincoln and Delta.

Even though Bell and Shepard continue to be relationship goals, they've both been candid over the years about the effort it takes to maintain a healthy partnership. In February, Bell shared an Instagram post with wisdom about marriage. She wrote:

"In 10 yrs when the dopamine has waned, remember: life is a crazy ride. It's a privilege to 60 through it with a partner."

Shepard had similarly sage advice in an interview with TODAY. "I had to sum it up in one word, marriage is work," he said. "And it's often uncomfortable work, but it needs doing or we won't stay together."

Of course, the work this couple puts into keeping their relationship strong pays off. Shepard and Bell's evening out at the Golden Globes show just how in love they are, even all these years later. Their social media updates will likely continue to be sweet and funny, and it's obvious they're making the most of award season together.